3 Best Budget Grocery Store Steaks for Grilling, According to a Beef Expert

Discover the 3 best budget grocery store steaks for grilling, from flank to top sirloin.

As food and beef prices continue to climb, more shoppers are looking for affordable steak options that still deliver great flavor on the grill. The USDA predicts beef prices to rise 12.1% in 2026 due to smaller cattle herds, drought conditions, and higher feed and production costs, pushing many consumers toward lower-cost cuts and budget-friendly grocery store finds. But saving money doesn’t mean sacrificing quality. To help shoppers find the best value steaks for grilling season, Eat This, Not That! spoke with beef expert Jessica Lancaster, Senior Director Product Quality & Safety Research at Beef It’s What’s For Dinner.



Flank Steak

Flank steak delivers a rich, beefy flavor at a lower price. It’s also lean, grills quickly, and works especially well in marinades, tacos, fajitas, and steak salads when sliced thin. “This is a great substitute for premium cuts like filet mignon or strip steak,” says Lancaster.

It’s a lean cut with lots of intense beef flavor. Flank steak is best when marinated and then grilled.” For grilling, Lancaster recommends marinating the steak in the refrigerator for 6 hours or overnight. “It’s also important to avoid overcooking and always slice the steak against the grain,” she says. “This will help retain moisture and preserve tenderness.”

Flat Iron Steak

Flat iron steak is one of the most tender and flavorful affordable steak cuts, often compared to pricier steaks like ribeye. “Flat iron steaks have good marbling, making them especially well-suited for grilling,” says Lancaster. “The smaller size, approachable price point and quick cooking time make it an easy, weeknight-friendly option for households of any size.” For this cut, Lancaster explains that it’s important to preheat your grill to ensure even temperature. “Cook the steak until it reaches an internal temperature of 145 degrees F,” she says. “The instant-read meat thermometer is your best friend here. Once done, let it rest on a rimmed cutting board for 5 minutes, allowing the flavors to meld and intensify. ” Lancaster adds, “And remember, thin slices cut against the grain guarantee melt-in-your-mouth tenderness.”

Top Sirloin Steak

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Top sirloin offers a good balance of flavor, tenderness, and affordability compared to more expensive steaks like ribeye or filet mignon. It’s leaner than heavily marbled cuts but still has a rich beefy taste, making it a popular choice for grilling, meal prep, and weeknight dinners. According to Lancaster, “Top sirloin is tender, juicy and forgiving when grilling.” She explains, “It’s one of the most affordable steak cuts available that delivers bold flavor.” Lancaster adds, “Compared to more heavily marbled steaks, it’s also naturally leaner, making it a smart choice for grillers looking for a protein-forward cut that fits seamlessly into lighter, warm-weather recipes.” When it comes to grilling, she says to avoid flipping too much “to allow the beef to brown and sear properly without disturbance. This will help retain moisture and keep your beef tender.”