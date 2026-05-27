5 Best New Sam’s Club Foods Hitting Shelves This Week

Check out these exciting new snacks, drinks, and easy meals at the warehouse club.

It’s almost summer, and Sam’s Club is rolling out new foods, drinks and treats for members to enjoy during the warmer months. The warehouse chain is featuring special items for America’s 250th as well as grilling staples to take all the work out of your warm weather cookouts. If you’re planning a trip to the store, there are several things to keep your eye on: Here are five of the best new Sam’s Club foods hitting shelves right now.

Craisins Fireworks Cranberry Mix

Ocean Spray is releasing a limited-edition flavor Craisins® Fireworks Cranberry Mix to celebrate America’s 250th. Sweet and tart red Craisins meet white and blue popping candy clusters for a multi-sensory snack that crackles with every bite with this limited time-only product. Check your local Sam’s Club for this sweet and tangy treat.

Johnsonville Cele-BRAT-ion Box

Johnsonville is launching a limited time “Cele-BRAT-ion” box featuring 250 Original Brats, a branded apron, and grilling tongs — available exclusively online through Sam’s Club for members only while supplies last!

Ferrero Rocher Assorted Chocolate Squares

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Ferrero Rocher Assorted Chocolate Squares with Hazelnut and Crunchy Crispies are a new spin on the traditional round chocolates, and fans are already raving about them. “Obviously nothing compares to the original circles with the filling inside, but these little squares give just enough of the filling to make it good. A good little treat,” one shopper said.

Member’s Mark Tequila Based Golden Margarita Cocktail

Member’s Mark Tequila Based Golden Margarita Cocktail is an expertly crafted, ready-to-serve cocktail that delivers the classic margarita experience with ease. “By far, hands down the best Margarita on ice!! Easy to serve, just add salt to the rim, squeeze a lime wedge and a splash of Grand Mariner. You have the perfect Cadillac Margarita!” one shopper shared.

Member’s Mark Chile Lime Chicken Bow

Sam’s Club members can enjoy the new Member’s Mark Chile Lime Chicken Bowl, prepared fresh in-club daily. This new ready-to-go meal is made with grilled chile lime chicken with cilantro lime rice, black beans and corn for a savory, flavorful option. “Sam’s club hit it out of the park w this one! I just LOVED it,” one fan said. “And this is coming from a Chipotle fan that loves the restaurant but is not going back any more because this is available now :).”