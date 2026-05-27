5 Best New Dollar Tree Foods Hitting Shelves This Week

Bargain shoppers can stock up on these exciting new snacks, easy meals, and pantry staples.

Dollar Tree shoppers looking for new and fun items this week have plenty of great bargains available right now, from snacks and treats to must-have pantry staples. The discount store is offering customers both private label and big brand names to stock up on, at the typical low prices we expect from the chain. If you’re planning a Dollar Tree haul and need some inspiration for interesting products, make note of the following items: Here are five of the best new Dollar Tree foods hitting shelves right now.

Caramel Syrup

Dollar Tree’s new Caramel Syrup is perfect for drizzling over desserts or your favorite hot or cold coffees. “Add the caramel syrup to brownies, sundaes, ice creams, cheesecakes, and more. It is an amazing buy and a must-have kitchen accessory for your home. You can use it to make caramel floats, drizzle it on your favorite drinks, and even make a fine cocktail with it during your house parties,” the store says.

Ragu Double Cheddar Sauce

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Dollar Tree shoppers can now get the Ragu Double Cheddar Sauce in stores, perfect for adding cheesy goodness to any food. The sauce is perfect for pizzas, mac & cheese, casserole dishes, dips, burger dips, and more. Dollar Tree also has the Ragu Old World Style Sauce Flavored with Meat.

White Castle Original Chicken Rings

Dollar Tree is rolling out White Castle Original Chicken Rings across stores right now, perfect for scratching that fast-food itch without spending a ton of money. These rings are crispy on the outside with a light coat of breading, tender on the inside with white meat chicken, and contain 16 grams of protein per serving. Perfect as an easy-to-prepare snack or meal in the oven or air fryer.

Michelina’s Pepperoni Pizza Snack Rolls

Dollar Tree shoppers can now stock up on Michelina’s products, like the Pepperoni Pizza Snack Rolls. Great as a meal or perfect for snacking, these flaky bite-sized snack rolls are filled with zesty pizza sauce, spicy pepperoni, and cheese and fried to perfection. These rolls are ideal for cooking in the air fryer.

Samyang Buldak Spicy Ramen Chicken-flavored Carbonara

Spicy food fans will love the Samyang Buldak Spicy Ramen Chicken-flavored Carbonara. These noodles are made with super spicy carbonara with soy sauce and ketchup for a flavorful treat—simply add the noodles to boiling water, stir it until cooked, add the sauce and cheese powder, and serve. You can also add some butter and extra cheese for added taste.