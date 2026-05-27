5 Grocery Store Foods Shoppers Say Taste Better Air-Fried

Shoppers say these quick and convenient items get perfectly crispy in the air fryer.

Like many people who own an air fryer, I use it pretty much every day—whether it’s for reheating pizza or making exceptionally crispy chicken wings from scratch, air fryer cooking is quick and convenient. I am now at the point where air fryer-convenient-foods are more likely to make my shopping list, because I know I can throw together quick meals on busy days. While using an oven to cook or heat food can be a little slower, many items are ideal for air fryer cooking: Here are five grocery store foods shoppers say taste better air-fried.

Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Bites

Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Bites are absolutely ideal for air fryer cooking, and come out crispy on the outside, tender and juicy on the inside every time. “10/10 I made these in the air fryer. I used some of the PF Chang’s Orange Chicken sauce and it turned out so good! I will definitely be buying these going forward. Light breading too!” one Target shopper said.

Kirkland Signature Uncured Bacon and Gouda Egg Bites

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I have never even attempted to make the Kirkland Signature Uncured Bacon and Gouda Egg Bites in anything but the air fryer. “These are amazing! Quick to cook in the air fryer and filling,” one Costco shopper said. “They remind me of the ones that Starbucks has but better. Highly recommend if you want something egg based and quick and filling but also good!”

Trader Joe’s Mini Vegetable Samosas

Air frying Trader Joe’s Mini Vegetable Samosas makes them deliciously crispy on the outside while preventing the vegetables from getting mushy on the inside. “I really like the veggie ones and they are a weekly grab,” one fan said. “Will have to try the chicken. These are the ideal air fryer food IMO.”

Farm Rich Breaded Mozzarella Sticks

Farm Rich Breaded Mozzarella Sticks cook to crispy, melty perfection in the air fryer. “I really enjoyed these mozzarella sticks! The outside gets nice and crispy, especially in the air fryer, while the inside stays soft, cheesy, and satisfying,” one Walmart shopper said. “They’re made with real mozzarella, and you can definitely taste the quality in every bite.”

Checkers & Rally’s Famous Seasoned Fries

Once you’ve made Checkers & Rally’s Famous Seasoned Fries in the air fryer, you’ll never make them any other way again. “They are great fries and they cook up really nicely in the air fryer,” one shopper shared. “They are probably the best fries I’ve tried in my air fryer and I’ve tried plenty of them. And while they are seasoned, it’s nothing overwhelming. Very tasty.”