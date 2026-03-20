7 Best Regional Restaurant Chains in Florida, According to Diners

These chains are always worth a visit.

Florida locals are spoiled for choice when it comes to excellent, diverse foods both Floridians and tourists love. From fast-food to sports bars, South American cuisine to historical spots, there are endless options for diners to choose from. The state is home to many incredible independent restaurants, but there are also some amazing chain spots customers return to again and again. Here are seven of the best regional restaurant chains in Florida, according to diners.

Pollo Tropical

Pollo Tropical serves up tasty Latin-Caribbean-inspired food. “The restaurant offers a great variety of flavorful Caribbean-inspired dishes, but my favorite is the classic plate with black beans, rice, and grilled chicken,” one fan said. “The chicken is always tender, juicy, and perfectly seasoned, with that signature smoky flavor that makes it stand out.”

Bonefish Grill

Bonefish Grill is a Florida-based seafood chain famous for menu items like the Bang Bang Shrimp. “My wife had the shrimp and scallops and I had two appetizers, the bang-bang shrimp and the bangin’ chicken,” one diner said. “Everything was very tasty and cooked perfectly. Sometimes the scallops are difficult to get perfectly cooked (at other restaurants); but, today they were quite tender and cooked medium.”

Columbia Restaurant

Columbia Restaurant calls itself Florida’s oldest restaurant, serving up delicious food and drinks since 1903. The Columbia has seven locations in Florida and is still owned and operated by family members. “Very atmospheric place with delicious food, fast service, and friendly staff. The paella was absolutely amazing — highly recommend trying it!” one diner said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Miller’s Ale House

Miller’s Ale House is a restaurant/sports bar chain serving great steaks, chicken, burgers, and more. “The food here is delicious and very affordable! The French onion soup and the buffalo wings are a must-try. Great flavors, great value, and a really nice atmosphere,” one fan shared.

Ulele

Ulele is a family-friendly spot known for exceptional drinks and seafood. “We got the gator tails, native loaded chili, stone crab, charbroiled oysters, and the gouda grouper. Each item was superb and I highly recommend everything. Definitely a must go,” one diner said.

Krystal

Krystal is a popular fast-food chain famous for its small, square burgers, breakfast combo meals, chicken, hot dogs, and more. Diners compare the spot to White Castle, with one saying, “I love Krystal I just have a hard time finding a good one. White Castle is good too but they don’t have chili so no chili pups, chili cheese fries. Oh, and Krystal is cheaper.”

Cook Out

Famous for its Cook Out Trays, Cook Out is a rapidly-expanding fast-food chain serving up delicious, no-frills burgers, chicken, milkshakes and more. “Line was wrapped around the entire building. They have one of the best milkshakes & burgers, they need to open more of these in FL!” one diner said of the Tallahassee location.