These restaurant chains serve flavorful chicken piccata with buttery lemon sauce that diners love.

I love chicken piccata, a savory dish featuring pan-seared chicken cutlets in a citrusy, silky sauce of lemon, butter, and briny capers. However, it is hard to find a good rendition of the Italian-American meal. Where can you get the best chicken piccata meals? Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best chicken piccata, according to diners.

The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory is best known for its cheesecake, but its chicken piccata shouldn’t be overlooked. Offered under “specialties” on the menu, this tasty dish features sautéed chicken breast, a smooth lemon sauce, mushrooms, and capers. It comes with a heaping serving of angel hair pasta and is topped with thinly sliced lemon wedges for the full effect. “Always good, always filling – so much so I never have room for Cheesecake! Love the chicken piccata with lemon butter sauce, capers, and mushrooms, served with angel hair pasta. Huge portion guarantees I’ll have some to take home, but sadly often leaves me with no room for cheesecake!” a TripAdvisor diner says.

Maggiano’s Little Italy

For a chicken piccata with some edge, head over to Maggiano’s Little Italy for their version: a thin chicken breast, capers, and spinach covered in a slightly tangy lemon butter sauce, plated with spaghetti aglio olio, which helps balance the flavors. If you plan to share this dish with a big group, you can double the portion for an additional ten bucks. One Yelper raved about the “absolutely fantastic chicken piccata with broccoli, such a delicious healthier choice, and was phenomenal,” they wrote. “I always get the chicken piccata, very good best around,” another added.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

Carrabba’s Italian Grill also has a great version: thinly sliced, tender chicken cutlets lightly dusted with flour, sautéed, covered in a perfectly made lemon sauce, and topped with fresh parsley and capers. “I got two good-sized pieces of chicken with a delicious buttery sauce,” a TripAdvisor diner writes.

Biaggi’s Ristorante Italiano

Biaggi’s has a chicken piccata dish that diners order on repeat. Their version is prepared with sautéed chicken breast, white-wine lemon sauce, and capers, combined with a handful of unexpected ingredients such as red onion and artichokes. It is served with a thin capellini pasta.

The Old Spaghetti Factory

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The Old Spaghetti Factory has a chicken piccata special worth ordering: tender chicken breast enrobed in a sauce made from lemons, butter, capers, shallots, and tomatoes, paired with Mizithra cheese-covered angel hair pasta. A TripAdvisor diner called it a “special chicken piccata,” in a review, with only one complaint. “While it did not disappoint, I find the portion too big as always,” they said.