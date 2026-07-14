7 Restaurant Chains With Beer-Battered Fish Customers Love

These popular restaurant chains serve up crispy, perfectly fried fish that customers crave.

Fish fried in beer batter is exceptionally delicious and light, making a nice crispy alternative to the more common breading used for frying seafood. Whether it’s tasty cod or haddock or wild-caught Alaska pollock, this fish works perfectly for fish and chips meals, tacos, wraps, and more. If you’re craving light bubbly battered fish that is perfectly crispy on the outside and juicy, flakey, and tender on the inside, the following spots are worth checking out: Here are seven chains with the beer-battered fish diners love.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen is known for delicious food made from quality ingredients, and the seafood is no exception. The Fish & Chips plate is made with seven pieces of beer-battered white fish lightly fried with tartar sauce, served with fries and one side. Diners also love the Beer-Battered Fish & Shrimp Platter.

Red Lobster

Red Lobster’s Fish & Chips Friday is a tasty meal consisting of beer-battered wild-caught cod served with Chesapeake fries and coleslaw. The chain also has popular frozen options available in supermarket freezer aisles (check your local Aldi).

McCormick & Schmick’s

The Fish & Chips at McCormick & Schmick’s is a popular menu item made with beer-battered Alaskan cod and house-made tartar, served with seasoned fries. “My husband and I shared the fish and chips, a crab cake and broccolini. The fish and chips were very good, light and flavorful. Being from Maryland, we have pretty high expectations for crab cakes and this one did not disappoint,” one diner said.

Del Taco

Del Taco’s Beer Battered Fish Tacos have no reason to be as good as they are: These delicious corn tortilla tacos are made with wild-caught Alaska Pollock topped with cabbage, secret sauce, and pico de gallo. “Del Taco has shockingly good fish tacos,” one fan said. “Like legit close to as good as a local Mexican place and I say that as someone living in southern California with plenty of options.”

Farmer Boys

Farmer Boys 3pc Fish & Fries is a hearty plate of food made with three beer-battered Alaska pollock fillets and crispy fries. “The morning chicken fried steak bowl with gravy carries me through lunch and later in the day the fried zucchini is a wonderful side to the best fish and chips I have found in a fast food chain,” one diner said.

The Pub

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Diners at The Pub chain can enjoy the “Best Fish & Chips in the US”: Beer-battered haddock and chips served with housemade tartar sauce and creamy coleslaw. “Absolutely the best fish and chips this side of the pond! Great beer. Great service as well,” one diner said.

Bull and Bear Roadhouse

The Pub Fish & Chips at Bull and Bear Roadhouse is made with a battered haddock fillet and served with fries, cornbread, coleslaw, and tartar sauce. “Bull and Bear did not disappoint,” one fan said. “My husband had an excellent fish fry. We can’t get haddock where we live.”