These restaurant chains serve rich, comforting smothered chicken dinners that diners rave about.

What is even better than a winner, winner, chicken dinner? A smothered chicken dinner. There are different varieties of the meal: some are fried chicken covered in gravy, while others are baked or roasted chicken pieces with Dijon and veggies, or even cheese. Where can you get the most delicious smothered chicken dinners? Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best smothered chicken dinners, according to diners.

Outback Steakhouse

The Alice Springs Chicken at Outback is an icon, a grilled chicken breast topped with sautéed mushrooms, crisp bacon, melted Monterey Jack and Cheddar, and honey mustard sauce. The flavor combination is out of this world, spawning endless online copycat recipes. “It is my favorite thing ever!” a Redditor declared, noting that it “tastes like heaven.”

Texas Roadhouse

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Smothered Chicken at Texas Roadhouse is topped with onions, mushrooms, and Jack cheese. You can also order the Country Fried Chicken, smothered in cream gravy, a top pick of our ETNT reviewer Jess Kelly, “a heavier option compared to many others, but it delivers on crispiness,” she says. “The breading is nice and crunchy, and the white gravy helps bring everything together and keep the chicken juicy,” she adds, calling it “rich comfort food.”

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen’s Dijon Chicken & Mushrooms is another delicious option. It comes with two grilled chicken breasts with honey dijon and sautéed sliced mushrooms over rice. One Yelper calls it a “DELICIOUS dish,” in a review. “You get two pieces of chicken over a bed of rice, with a honey dijon sauce that’s really good, topped with mushrooms (hence, the name), and two sides, which could be something like broccoli & cheese and buttered corn (two excellent choices).”

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel’s Monday Chicken & Rice is a fan favorite, a baked chicken breast topped with a creamy mushroom sauce over seasoned rice. There is also the Wednesday Broccoli Cheddar Chicken, chicken and broccoli baked in a creamy, cheesy sauce and topped with crushed crackers.

LongHorn Steakhouse

LongHorn Steakhouse specializes in Parmesan-crusted everything, including chicken. The savory, creamy, and crunchy upgrade creates a “weighted blanket of cheese” effect, and diners maintain that it is absolutely delicious and a great alternative to steak.