These restaurant chains serve crispy fried chicken with creamy mashed potatoes diners rave about.

Like peanut butter and jelly, eggs and bacon, fried chicken and mashed potatoes are the perfect pairing. The combination of crispy, salty, and juicy-on-the-inside fried chicken is complemented oh-so-well by a creamy side of mashed potatoes and, of course, a little gravy to top it all off. Where can you get the best fried chicken and mashed potatoes meal? Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best fried chicken and mashed potato dinners, according to diners.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen’s fried chicken features a “crunchy southern coating” and is “fried until golden brown.” Diners declare it perfection. “Popeyes makes the best chicken,” one Redditor shared. “Totally agree! I’ve even purposefully tried other fried chicken every chance I get to see if it may outrank Popeyes. Not even close! The mix of spices, crispiness, and juiciness is unmatched. Damn it, now I want some,” agreed another. And, the “creamy mashed potatoes” are “smothered” in a savory Louisiana Cajun Gravy. “Best fast food ones for sure,” writes a diner. “I think popeyes mash potatoes are some of the best,” one says. “I remember when I worked at Popeyes, I would use the gravy and just load my Cajun rice with it. Probably the best fast food gravy,” a Redditor writes.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel’s homestyle fried chicken is a longtime favorite. One diner maintains that it is “very good” on Reddit, adding that the poultry pieces are “light, flavorful and juicy.” Another adds, “I was pleasantly surprised at how delicious it was. And the honey drizzled on it knocked it out of the park.” And, it is served with the creamiest, smoothest mashed potatoes.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse’s Country Fried Chicken is also delicious, made with tender white meat chicken breast that is hand-battered, golden-fried and topped with a choice of gravy. And the mashed potatoes are equally delicious. One Redditor explains that they are “thick but very creamy,” but the consistency isn’t so homogenous that they feel like baby food. “I love how they left the peels on. Peppery with a little bit of chunks. Very satisfying to chew,” commented a Facebook user.

Church’s Texas Chicken

Church’s Signature Texas Chicken is “hand-battered and breaded and fried up fresh every time,” per the menu. “I like that it’s not greasy, but crisp and tasty!” one fan says. “Went to church’s the other day and I gotta say it was the best fast food fried chicken I’ve had in a long time. Better than Popeyes and KFC imo,” another added. The mashed potatoes are also the star of the sides menu.

BJ’s

For a great sit-down meal, head to BJ’s and order the Southern Fried Chicken, which features a hand-breaded buttermilk fried chicken breast topped with pepper cream gravy and served with white cheddar mashed potatoes, and corn and fire-roasted red pepper succotash. According to a TripAdvisor review it is “delicious.”