The #1 Spot With the Best Chicken-Fried Chicken, According to Butchers

A top butcher reveals the single spot serving the most skillfully made chicken-fried chicken.

Crispy on the outside, tender on the inside, and endlessly comforting—chicken-fried chicken may be a classic, but nailing it takes real technique. It might seem like a straightforward dish, yet anyone who handles cuts every day knows it’s anything but easy. To uncover which spots are doing it right, Eat This, Not That! turned to butcher and chef Thomas Odermatt, Founder of Roli Roti Food Trucks and Butcher’s Bone Broth. Here’s the No. 1 spot that earns his stamp of approval and what makes it memorable fried chicken.

People Have “Strong Opinions” About Nashville Hot Chicken

The chicken joint Chef Thomas loves is in Tennessee, where Nashville hot chicken–a spicy, crispy fried chicken dish originated. It’s known for its signature heat and its unique preparation style, which sets it apart from regular fried chicken. It was something you’d only find in the region, but it’s now grown into a trend you’ll see across the country. “Fried chicken is an American staple, and Nashville hot chicken has become a cultural force of its own,” says Chef Thomas. “People have strong opinions about what makes the best version — whether it’s double-fried, double-dredged, or finished with a signature hot glaze.” He adds, “Few foods in America inspire such debate.”

Good Fried Chicken can Never Be Frozen

To have crave-worthy fried chicken, Chef Thomas says it starts with quality meat. “It can never be frozen, air-chilled — the kind that produces a perfectly crisp skin when fried,” he says. “Add a balanced, well-seasoned glaze, and you have something truly memorable.” He adds, “And part of the experience is simply enjoying the rich, savory seasoning that inevitably ends up on your hands after finishing a perfectly fried piece.”

Why Japanese Karaage is a Staple

Japanese karaage is a popular style of Japanese fried chicken known for its crispy coating, juicy interior, and deeply savory flavor. It’s a staple in Japanese home cooking, street food, and Japanese pubs. It’s a style of fried chicken Chef Thomas also enjoys. “On the lighter side, Japanese karaage offers its own remarkable interpretation of fried chicken.” He explains, “It’s crisp on the outside, tender on the inside, seasoned with soy sauce, ginger, and simple aromatics— and finished with a double-fry technique that locks in moisture.” He adds, “It’s one of Japan’s most popular dishes, and for good reason. It’s also straightforward to make at home, without the complexity of traditional Southern or Nashville methods.”

Prince’s Hot Chicken in Nashville

For nearly 100 years, Prince’s Hot Chicken in Nashville has served the real deal–intense, flavorful versions of hot chicken you can get. “It has a distinct, deep flavor — not just raw cayenne heat,” says Chef Thomas. “The chicken is fried to perfection, piece by piece, in the traditional pan-frying style. It reflects skill, consistency, and respect for the craft.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Medium Splice Level is the Best

Everyone has a preference on how hot they like their fried chicken, but for Chef Thomas, hot chicken doesn’t need to be on fire. “I am not the person aiming for the hottest possible spice level,” he says.” I’m not looking for a culinary challenge or a near-medical event.” He explains, ” Medium heat is where I find the right balance —enough warmth to complement the flavor of the meat, the seasoning, and the beer in my hand.”