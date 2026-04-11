6 Chain Restaurants With the Best Fried Shrimp and Creamy Coleslaw

These restaurant chains serve crispy seafood baskets with fresh, tangy slaw.

Coleslaw goes perfectly with any seafood, but is particularly suited to fried shrimp: The creamy tanginess of the slaw perfectly balances out the crispy deep-fried shrimp, for a delicious seafood treat that is simple yet incredibly tasty. The coleslaw has to be fresh and bright, and the shrimp seasoned, breaded, and cooked to perfection. Here are six chain restaurants with the best fried shrimp and creamy coleslaw you can get.

Culver’s

Culver’s has the fan-favorite Butterfly Jumbo Shrimp on the menu, a lightly-breaded shrimp served with cocktail sauce and a lemon wedge. Pair it with the Culver’s Coleslaw for a perfect combo, or opt for the slaw as a side when you make it a Value Basket: This deal includes fries and a drink, or upgrade to a premium side and handcrafted beverage.

Skippers Seafood & Chowder House

Skippers Seafood & Chowder House has crispy breaded shrimp on the menu the restaurant described as “a delightful combination of flavors and textures that will leave you craving more”, and, of course, slaw. “Our sweet and tangy coleslaw is a traditional and refreshing complement to our signature seafood. That’s why we’ve included it with every seafood basket meal,” the chain says.

California Fish Grill

The Breaded Shrimp Plate at California Fish Grill comes with the option of two sides, including Kaleslaw and French Fries. “Succulent shrimp, breaded and quick-fried make this a simply delicious classic,” the chain says about the popular menu item. Seafood fans will also love the Calamari & Shrimp and Calamari & Battered Fish Plate.

Legal Sea Foods

The Crispy Fried Shrimp at Legal Sea Foods is made from Baja shrimp in a traditional New England style or cajun style, served with french fries and coleslaw. The Fisherman’s Platter is another hearty option containing shrimp, scallops, local whitefish, calamari, and onion strings; also served with slaw.

Captain D’s

There are so many great fried shrimp options at Captain D’s that diners can enjoy with the chain’s signature coleslaw, made from fresh cabbage combined with Captain D’s own signature sweet slaw dressing with a delicate blend of sweet and savory flavors. The Crispy Butterfly Shrimp is served with two sides and hushpuppies, as is the Ultimate Seafood Platter: Five Butterfly Shrimp, two Batter Dipped Fish fillets, Popcorn Shrimp, and two Stuffed Crab Shells.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Red Lobster

Red Lobster fans can enjoy fresh tangy coleslaw as a side to dishes like Walt’s Favorite Shrimp or Parrot Isle Coconut Shrimp. The Parrot Isle Shrimp option is made from hand-breaded jumbo coconut shrimp served with piña colada sauce and choice of one side, while the Walt’s is made from hand-breaded, butterflied shrimp that is lightly fried to perfection.