5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Onion Rings, According to Diners

These popular restaurant chains serve the crispiest, most delicious onion rings around.

French fries may be the default side at most restaurant chains, but a great batch of onion rings can easily steal the spotlight. The best versions deliver a crisp, golden exterior that stays firmly attached to the onion underneath. From towering appetizer stacks to classic fast-food sides, these five restaurant chains serve onion rings that have earned plenty of loyal fans.

Logan’s Roadhouse

Logan’s Roadhouse puts extra effort into its Beer-Battered Onion Rings by coating them in batter at the restaurant rather than relying on a basic pre-breaded prep. The beer-based coating gives the rings a satisfying crunch around the tender onion inside. Diners looking for something to share before their steaks arrive may find these disappear from the table pretty quickly.

Burger King

Burger King’s Onion Rings have been a longtime alternative to the chain’s fries, and their distinctive flavor and crisp coating have earned them a loyal following. The smaller rings make them particularly easy to snack on alongside a Whopper or chicken sandwich, while the crunchy exterior gives them a texture that stands apart from traditional battered restaurant-style versions. For many fans, a Burger King meal isn’t complete without swapping out the fries for rings.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Red Robin

Red Robin doesn’t serve its onion rings in an ordinary basket. The chain’s Towering Onion Rings arrive stacked high, making the appetizer one of the most recognizable items on the menu. Dramatic presentation aside, these thick-cut rings with a crunchy coating and a tender center are accompanied by dipping sauces that add even more flavor. Diners have long praised the appetizer, and the generous portion makes it an easy choice for sharing with the entire table. Especially when paired with a burger!

Carl’s Jr.

Carl’s Jr. offers onion rings as a crunchy alternative to traditional fries, and plenty of customers consider them an essential addition to the chain’s charbroiled burgers. The crisp coating is a satisfying contrast to the soft, flavorful onion underneath, while their savory flavor makes them just as snackable on their own.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers may be known for its thin steakburgers with those signature crispy edges and frozen custard, but the onion rings deserve some attention, too. The golden, crisp rings offer a heartier alternative to the chain’s signature shoestring fries and pair particularly with a juicy burger.