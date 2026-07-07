5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Salmon Dinners, According to Diners

From grilled fillets to savory sauces, these chains serve the best salmon.

Salmon is one of those restaurant dishes that can be simple or surprisingly elaborate. Some diners want a beautifully grilled fillet with vegetables on the side, while others prefer bold sauces, sweet and savory seasonings, or a plate loaded with additional seafood. The best restaurant versions keep the salmon moist and flavorful while adding accompaniments that complement rather than overpower the fish. These five restaurant chains serve salmon dinners that keep fans coming back.

The Cheesecake Factory

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With a menu as extensive as The Cheesecake Factory’s, it’s easy for individual dishes to get lost in the shuffle. The Miso Salmon, however, has earned a devoted following (including my fiancé, who is completely obsessed with it). The dish delivers a satisfying balance of sweet and savory flavors while letting the richness of the salmon come forward.

STK Steakhouse

STK Steakhouse may specialize in beef, but its seafood dishes aren’t an afterthought. The Maple Rubbed Salmon brings a touch of sweetness to the rich fish, then balances it with tangy pickled tomatoes, broccolini, and a savory olive dressing. The combination of sweet, acidic, and briny elements makes this a more adventurous salmon dinner than the standard grilled fillet and vegetables found at many steakhouse chains.

Bonefish Grill

A seafood-focused chain should know how to prepare a great piece of salmon, and Bonefish Grill gives diners plenty of reason to order the dish. The restaurant’s approach combines fish with bright, flavorful seasoning and toppings. Fans of the chain often praise its seafood for being consistently well cooked, making salmon a dependable choice when you’re looking for something satisfying without ordering fried seafood.

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen gives salmon lovers two very different options. The Crispy Salmon & Jumbo Crab turns dinner into a full seafood feast, bringing salmon together with lump crab, shrimp, scallop, lemon butter, and creamy potato puree. Diners who prefer to keep things simple can opt for the Naked Salmon, a grilled preparation accompanied by green beans and almonds.

Legal Sea Foods

At Legal Sea Foods, the salmon itself takes center stage. The chain serves salmon sourced from Norway’s Helgeland Coast, offering diners a straightforward way to enjoy the naturally rich fish without an overly complicated list of add-ons.