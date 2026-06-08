5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Lobster Bisque, According to Diners

Satisfy your seafood cravings with the richest, creamiest bowls from these top-rated spots.

Lobster bisque is a wonderfully rich, creamy seafood soup that diners love for good reason—it’s absolutely delicious and when done right, easily one of the best things on the menu. Many seafood shacks in coastal areas have beautiful bisque, but some restaurant chains also have bisque so good customers order it on repeat. If you’re craving this seafood staple, here are five chains where the lobster bisque is outstanding, according to fans.

McCormick & Schmick’s

McCormick & Schmick’s has a delicious Lobster Bisque made with sherry cream, available by the cup or the bowl. “Omg the lobster bisque hands down one of the best,” one diner said. “And believe us we have been on a lobster bisque quest to find one as good as our beloved favorite watering hole back in the day.”

Legal Sea Foods

The Lobster Bisque at Legal Sea Foods is made with cream sherry and a lobster meat garnish, available by the cup or the bowl. “It was so good. The lobster bisque and lobster roll was simple delicious,” according to one fan.

Eddie V’s

The delicious creamy cognac Maine Lobster Bisque at Eddie V’s is poured tableside, and garnished with a warm brioche crouton, crème fraîche, and Maine lobster. “The Lobster Bisque with cream and cognac was rich and contained chunks of lobster. We also tried the smoked salmon on a toasted baguette with herb cream cheese. So yummy!” one diner shared.

Luke’s Lobster

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The Lobster Bisque at Luke’s Lobster is a fan-favorite menu item. “Stopped in late afternoon and had a bowl of the Lobster Bisque. Very delicious, big chunks of lobster in it, great creamy flavor,” one fan said.

Phillips Seafood

The Lobster Bisque at Phillips Seafood is so good the chain sells it across the nation. “My daughter really enjoyed the lobster bisque. It is definitely worth a return visit,” one customer said.