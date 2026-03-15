5 Chain Restaurants Serving the Most Decadent Lobster Bisque

Enjoy rich, velvety bowls of this seafood classic at top chains like Luke's Lobster and Morton's.

There truly is nothing like hot lobster bisque during the winter months, when every sip of this decadent, rich soup provides comfort. Made with concentrated seafood broth and topped with tender lobster, this staple French dish feels like a special occasion dish you can enjoy year-round. Rich without being heavy and light while still maintaining tremendous flavor, lobster bisque is an enduringly popular meal. Here are five chains where the lobster bisque is flavorful, velvety, and delicious.

Luke’s Lobster

Luke’s Lobster does just a few things and does them so well, and the Lobster Bisque is no exception. It’s one of only two soups on the menu (the other is the New England Clam Chowder) and diners can’t get enough. “The bisque was rich, comforting, and full of that fresh lobster flavor you can’t fake. Luke’s Lobster exceeded every expectation I had,” one fan said.

Legal Sea Foods

Legal Sea Foods guests can enjoy delicious cream sherry-based Lobster Bisque by the cup or the bowl, garnished with lobster meat. The New England Clam Chowder is also a big hit with customers. “The made from scratch lobster bisque and New England Clam Chowder were the best we’ve ever had,” one diner raved.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille has a fan-favorite Lobster Bisque on the menu, made with lightly sautéed North Atlantic lobster and finished tableside with a splash of sherry. “I had the lobster bisque which was a special today. It was absolutely delicious. Very creamy and pleasing to the palate and please get a little bit of sherry added you won’t regret it!” one diner said.

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Morton’s The Steakhouse

Morton’s The Steakhouse has outstanding Lobster Bisque on the menu: Rich, savory, and hearty. “The food is exquisite. We also had enough for lunch the next day,” one diner said. “I began with the lobster bisque – a soup so delicious, I was tempted to lick the bottom of my bowl. Then, I got the New York strip and it was divine.”

Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls

The Lobster Bisque at Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls is some of the best you can get. “The lobster was perfectly cooked, buttery, and packed with flavor,” one diner said. “We even used some of the extra lobster to add into the lobster bisque, which took it to the next level rich, comforting, and delicious.”