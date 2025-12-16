3 Chain Restaurants With the Best Lobster Bisque, According to Chefs

Chefs share three restaurant chains serving rich lobster bisque worth ordering this season.

It’s soup season and while a hot bowl is already comforting enough, a nice lobster bisque takes it to another level. It’s a cold-weather must-have that makes it feel like a special occasion. Made with butter, cream, and lobster stock, the bisque has a silky, velvety texture and is alluring even for people who aren’t big seafood fans. It’s a fancy dish that doesn’t feel intimidating and many national chains serve surprisingly impressive versions. To find the best spots, Eat This, Not That! asked Rena Awada, Owner, Head Chef of Healthy Fitness Meals, for her top picks. Here are her three favorite places.

Legal Sea Foods

​​New England-based chain Legal Sea Foods has been wowing guests with its fresh seafood menu since 1950 and its lobster bisque is such a hit that you can buy it online and have it shipped nationwide. It’s so good, it’s one of Chef Rena’s go-tos. “The lobster bisque at Legal Sea Foods boasts a rich flavor foundation and silky smooth texture due to its expert lobster stock preparation,” she says. “The addition of sherry provides a refined depth to that authentic, classic bisque recipe.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Bob’s Steak & Chop House

Bob’s Steak & Chop House is legendary for its lobster bisque, a signature item served year-round at its multiple locations across the U.S. “The bisque is sweet and briny thanks to the creamy base and locally sourced lobsters,” says Chef Rena. “Beyond the taste, the Florida location’s waterfront charm and dedication to local ingredients are what make the bisque special.”

Jake’s Seafood Restaurant and Fish Market

Jake’s Seafood Restaurant and Fish Market is a popular seafood spot located right on Nantasket Beach in Hull, Massachusetts — part of New England cuisine territory where lobster and seafood are staples. It’s a seasonal spot, so if you’re around when they’re open, don’t miss out on the chance to go. “Jake’s lobster bisque is a hallmark of New England cuisine, featuring an intensely flavorful soup that captures the sweetness of the lobster,” says Chef Rena. “Jake’s is known for the large portions of lobster meat. Furthermore, the seaside view makes the spot even more enjoyable, especially for those who enjoy lobster bisque and want the experience of eating the dish by the ocean.”

Texture and Flavor is Everything with Lobster Bisque

To have a standout bowl of lobster bisque, the texture and flavor has to be flawless. “An exquisite lobster bisque has to have a luxurious, velvety texture and beautifully layered flavors,” Chef Rena explains. She says, “A proper bisque foundation has to be seasoned stock (often spiked with sherry or cognac), thickened to a creamy consistency, and made with lobster meat that is tender, abundant and balanced with seasoning.”

Tender Meat is a Requirement

Another thing you need for lobster bisque is for the meat to be prepared a certain way. “The lobster meat ought to be tender, and the bisque appropriately balanced between the sweetness of the lobster and the savoriness of the broth,” according to Chef Rena. “A few fresh herbs and a dash of acidity also do well to level up the dish.”