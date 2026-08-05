These grocery store deli soups taste homemade, according to loyal shoppers.

Nothing compares to a crock of home-cooked soup. However, some deli soups come close. Whether you are hitting the hot bar or the pre-packaged ready-to-heat section in the deli, your grocery store is likely stocked with in-house soups. However, not all of them are good. Which should you grab on your next grocery store run? Here are 6 grocery stores with the best deli soups, according to shoppers.

Walmart Marketside

Walmart has surprisingly good, affordable soups in the refrigerator section, including Chicken & Sausage Gumbo, Lobster Bisque, and Broccoli Cheddar. “Hey, I know people don’t generally like Walmart but their ‘marketside’ soup in the refrigerator section is really good. The creamy tomato, lobster bisque, and creamy mushroom and herb are the three I’ve tried and were all fantastic. They have other kinds, those are just the three I’ve personally tried. I added a bit of cheese and usually ate it with the garlic knots but you may not be up for that with the painful throat, they are fine without,” says a Redditor. “I came here to say this. Their refrigerated marketside brand soups are yummy,” another adds.

Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods has a popular daily self-serve hot soup bar near the prepared foods with rotating seasonal flavors like organic chicken noodle, carrot ginger, and vegan lentil dal. You can also grab them in the refrigerated section. “I just recently started trying the hot soups and ive worked for the company for 4 years lol no idea why I didn’t try them before now. The vegan chili and spinach lentil soups are SUPER delish!!” an employee writes.

Panera Bread Deli

Panera Bread soups are regularly sold at major grocery stores in the deli section, including Costco, Target, and Publix. Popular flavors include Chicken Noodle Soup, Broccoli Cheddar, and Autumn Squash soup. “I like Panera’s refrigerated tomato soup,” a shopper says. “I don’t go to Panera anymore but the refrigerated cups of their soup at the grocery store are pretty good. My go to is broccoli cheddar,” adds another.

Publix Deli

The Publix Deli is another great spot for hot or cold soups. “They have nice premade soups. They change them daily so you have to check their schedule,” a shopper says. “Their Thai Coconut Chicken soup is amazing! Our deli has it 5-6 days a month,” another adds.

Costco

My favorite grocery store soup is the rotisserie chicken noodle soup at Costco, which tastes as close to Chick-fil-A soup as possible. It is made with the store’s famous $5 chicken. “The chicken noodle soup is a good step up from the regular soups when our family is under the weather or a really cold day,” one says.

Trader Joe’s

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Trader Joe’s has a great selection of bougie, gourmet soup. “Roasted red pepper and tomato. My goodness it’s so good. Velvety smooth and unctuous. I’ve even used it as sauce for the refrigerated ravioli. Kettle chicken soup, but it isn’t all liquid. There is a lot of chicken in it,” a shopper says about the best options in the deli section. “The lobster bisque is restaurant quality and about 1/4 the price,” adds another. “Hands down the organic roasted red pepper tomato soup, that stuff is DELICIOUS,” a third says.