5 Best Frozen Chicken Kiev Meals, According to Shoppers

These top-rated frozen chicken kiev options make dinner easy.

If you like chicken cordon bleu, you will love chicken kiev, a similarly delicious, creamy, and tasty dish. While cordon bleu contains cooked ham and cheese, chicken kiev is made with cold butter which melts during the cooking process, resulting in tender breaded chicken and a beautifully rich buttery sauce. Frozen options are perfect for days when you want a special meal without any fuss—simply heat in the oven and air fryer and pair with sides like vegetables or mashed potatoes: Here are five of the best frozen chicken kiev meals shoppers love.

Today Gourmet Homestyle Breaded Kiev

Today Gourmet Homestyle Breaded Kiev from Walmart is outstanding, shoppers say. “I have been looking for these chicken kievs for so long,” one fan said. “They were easy to make in the air fryer for the family. So good that no extras remained.”

Tyson Breaded & Stuffed Chicken Kiev

Tyson Breaded & Stuffed Chicken Kiev is a delicious option stuffed with garlic butter and parsley. “Chicken Kiev is a childhood favorite of mine and a certified safe food! 😀 It’s hard to mess up so this one is near perfect — the only issue is that I wish the breadcrumbs were a bit crunchier,” one Redditor said.

Omaha Steaks Chicken Kiev

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Omaha Steaks Chicken Kiev features an air-chilled chicken breast, split and hand stuffed with a rich, herbed butter that melts into a delicious sauce as it cooks. The stuffed chicken breast is coated in seasoned panko breadcrumbs. “Has great flavors!” one fan commented.

Barber Foods Chicken Kiev

Barber Foods Chicken Kiev is a delicious frozen option filled with garlic butter and parsley. “Amazon came through for me,” one shopper said. “I had been buying these at the grocery store, but haven’t been able to find them. They are the best flavor.”

Dutch Farms Broccoli & Cheese Chicken Kiev

Dutch Farms Broccoli & Cheese Chicken Kiev is another great frozen option for a quick and tasty dinner. “Chicken Kiev over a bed of rice with a vegetable side satisfies the little picky eater in my house,” one shopper said.