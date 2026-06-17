5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Crab Imperial, According to Diners

Skip the crab cakes and try these exceptionally rich, top-rated seafood dishes.

Crab Imperial is a delicious Mid-Atlantic/Chesapeake Bay staple, a richer, creamier version of a crab cake served in ramekins or on toast. Many smaller seafood spots have some variation of this treat on the menu, but there are also chain restaurants where the Crab Imperial is exceptional: Top quality fresh crab baked in a beautiful sauce is always a good idea. So where are the best ones to be found? Here are five restaurant chains with Crab Imperial diners love.

Philips Seafood

The Crab Imperial at Philips Seafood is a delicious dish made with lumps of sweet crab meat in a creamy sauce with capers and red peppers, topped with cheddar cheese and broiled before being served with chef’s vegetables and mashed potatoes. “I hadn’t eaten at Phillips in years. I wanted to have crab imperial which was a big treat for me. It was really good,” one fan said.

Higgins Crab House

Higgins Crab House is famous for all-you-can-eat specials, but the Crab Imperial is a hit with diners: Fresh, local hand-picked jumbo lump mixed with a Higgins family recipe and baked to perfection. “This isn’t a cheap place however everything was cooked wonderfully including the crab imperial and my husband was able to substitute shrimp for the clams and muscles in his seafood boil which was nice,” one fan said.

Vince’s Crab House & Seafood Restaurant

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Vince’s Crab House & Seafood Restaurant has a Homemade Crab Imperial made with ¼ lb Jumbo Lump Crabmeat topped with homemade Imperial sauce broiled to a golden brown and served with two sides. “Our food was delicious as usual,” one diner shared. “I had the MD crab soup which was delicious it was a little spicy which I like. I also had the crab imperial and my husband had rock fish with crab meat and cream sauce. Both were cooked to perfection.”

Pappas Restaurant & Sports Bar

The Crab Imperial at Pappas Restaurant & Sports Bar is made with colossal lump crab meat blended in a secret famous recipe, finished with imperial sauce and baked until golden brown. “I was skeptical because I always get the crab cakes and I was unsure how I would like it given how heavy it sounded but it was delicious!” one diner said. “I have to say I preferred it over the crab cakes 1) price point 2) quantity of lump crab meat 3) enjoyable throughout as it was not dry so it paired nicely with the sides.”

Michael’s Cafe

It doesn’t get better than the Crab Imperial at Michael’s Cafe. “Amazing food. Stuffed shrimp with crab imperial. One of the best dishes I’ve ever had,” one diner said.