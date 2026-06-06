5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Crab Cake Dinners, According to Diners

Skip the filler and order the best, according to real customer reviews.

Crab cakes are a delicious and indulgent meal option, whether as a very hearty appetizer or paired with sides for a lovely meal. Some restaurant crab cake plates are so big they easily make a decent meal in itself. Here are five chain restaurants with the best crab cake dinners, according to diners.

Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão‘s Jumbo Lump Crab Cake might be my all-time favorite restaurant crab cake—the taste, texture, and freshness is outstanding and the slightly spicy aioli served with the crab cake is addictive. The steakhouse chain just launched its spring menu with new Spicy Steak, which is delicious and beautifully seasoned (it’s quite fatty so I would ask for it a bit more well-done than usual). The new World Caip cocktail is also a must-have.

Morton’s the Steakhouse

The Jumbo Lump Crab Cake at Morton’s the Steakhouse comes in a half or full size with Whole Grain Mustard Beurre Blanc, arugula, red onion, and Grana Padano. “The crab cake itself was tender and flavorful, but the sauce stole the show–it was tangy, buttery, and tied the whole dish together beautifully. Even the little side salad complemented it perfectly,” one diner said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

The Crab Cakes at Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar are served with roasted red pepper and lime butter sauce. “The crab cakes were very good portions, came with 2, very succulent, the breading was perfect, not gritty, well seasoned not salty, and the sauce complimented it perfectly,” one fan said.

Eddie V’s

The Jumbo Lumo Crab Cake at Eddie V’s is a signature item made with jumbo lump crab meat and a golden panko crust, finished with a creamy housemade remoulade sauce. “Enjoyed a fantastic meal with excellent service. We started our meal with a Crab cake and this is by far the best crab cake I have had,” one diner said.

The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille‘s Lobster and Crab Cake with Lemon Basil Aioli is exceptional: North Atlantic Discover the top-rated restaurant chains serving delicious, high-quality crab cake dinners according to diners.lobster and lump crab served with housemade aioli and grilled lemon. “The Lobster cake was full of lobster and crab and the flavor was incredible,” one diner said.