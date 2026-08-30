5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Ham and Mac and Cheese, According to Diners

Diners share their favorite spots for sweet ham and creamy pasta.

Ham with mac and cheese is a classic meal, popular not just during the holidays but year-round. Nothing could be more simple than sweet, tender ham served with sides including creamy mac and cheese, packed with flavor and ticking every comfort food box. This is one of those combos that works at both a no-frills diner and a more upscale spot, with different variations available depending on regional preferences and cuisines. If you’re in the mood for excellent ham and mac and cheese, here are five chains diners love.

Golden Corral

Golden Corral diners can enjoy as much carved ham and mac and cheese as desired from the chain’s impressive buffet. “I was pleasantly surprised at how good the food was!” one diner shared. “The atmosphere, well, it’s a buffet! It was really crowded and they did a great job of keeping up with the food!”

Cracker Barrel

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Cracker Barrel’s Country Ham Dinner comes with buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins, plus the choice of two or three classic sides (including macaroni and cheese). “Food overall was good,” one fan said. “Meatloaf is great! An excellent mixture of spices and the tomato topping brought it all together. Mac n cheese also great! Very creamy, I was craving more. Country ham was good.”

Black Bear Diner

Black Bear Diner guests can enjoy hickory-smoked ham and white cheddar mac and cheese for a tasty, satisfying meal. “Really good diner food with a bit of nostalgia. Thick bacon, real ham steak (no deli), and the cinnamon French toast was a treat,” one fan said.

Ole Times Country Buffet

Head over to Ole Times Country Buffet for delicious ham, mac and cheese, and more. “One thing is you never have any complaints about the food. The turkey is always done to perfection, the ham yummy and plenty of sides and desserts,” one fan shared.

Chuck-A-Rama

Chuck-A-Rama has a lovely glazed ham for diners to pair with creamy macaroni and cheese. “First time visiting this establishment and was very impressed. Food was fresh and delicious. So many great options to choose from,” one happy guest said. “Best buffet place to visit and eat.”