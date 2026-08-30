5 Steakhouse Chains With the Best Steak and Loaded Mashed Potatoes, According to Diners

Diners share where to find juicy steaks and rich, cheesy side potatoes.

Loaded baked potatoes are fairly common at any good steakhouse chain, but what about loaded mashed potatoes? There is nothing like a perfectly cooked steak with mashed potatoes, and when you opt for the loaded version, you have a side so delicious and filling it elevates the whole meal. Some spots even have lobster mashed potatoes, in case regular mash wasn’t creamy and indulgent enough. So where can diners find the best ones? Here are five steakhouse chains where the loaded mashed potato is worth a meal in itself.

Outback Steakhouse

The steak and Loaded Mashed Potatoes at Outback Steakhouse is absolutely delicious, diners say. “I ordered a New York steak with loaded mashed potatoes and seasoned rice. Everything on my plate was cooked to perfection,” one fan said.

Mastro’s

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The steak and Lobster Mashed Potatoes at Mastro’s is a treat, fans say. “Everything was delicious. We got the branzino, petit filet, bone in steak, lobster mashed potatoes, mushrooms, creamed spinach and crab fried rice. For dessert we had the seasonal butter cake. Everything was absolutely amazing,” one diner raved.

Larsen’s Steakhouse

Larsen’s Steakhouse has delicious creamy Lobster Mashed Potatoes to enjoy with the dry-aged steaks and other delicious dishes on the menu. “Bone in ribeye, bone in filet, and lobster mashed potatoes at Larsons. So yummy. They knocked it outta the park,” one diner said.

Logan’s Roadhouse

Logan’s Roadhouse has steak and Loaded Mashed Potatoes diners enjoy, plus exceptional Made-From-Scratch Loaded Potato Skins (melted cheddar cheese, bacon bits and green onions served with sour cream). “The food is at all amazing. It’s the best steakhouse I think I’ve ever eaten at. It’s really good,” one diner shared.

Colton’s Steakhouse & Grill

Colton’s Steakhouse & Grill diners can feast on delicious steak dinners with a side of Loaded Smashed Potatoes. “The steaks and sides are pretty much perfect! Night two was the T-bone steak with corn on the cob, loaded mashed potatoes, and the Texas sized cheese sticks. Superb!” one diner raved.