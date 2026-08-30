5 Steakhouse Chains With the Best Steak and Sautéed Mushrooms, According to Diners

These steakhouses serve juicy steaks with savory sautéed mushrooms diners love.

I love a good steak and sautéed mushrooms. In fact, whenever I go out for steak, I usually order mushrooms on the side. According to science, the two are a perfect pairing because steak and mushrooms are packed with glutamic acid, creating a savory taste boost known as umami synergy. Where can you get the best steak and mushrooms? Here are 5 steakhouse chains with the best steak and mushrooms, according to diners.

Texas Roadhouse

Roadkill, a hand-crafted chopped steak topped with melted Monterey Jack cheese, sautéed mushrooms, and onions, is a favorite menu item at Texas Roadhouse. Filet Medallions are another great option. The meal comes with three tender filet slices served on a bed of seasoned rice and topped with a savory portobello mushroom sauce. However, you can add sautéed mushrooms, onions, or the creamy portobello sauce to any cut like a Sirloin or Ribeye.

LongHorn Steakhouse

LongHorn Steakhouse has some of the most delicious sautéed button mushrooms of any steakhouse. I usually add them to my filet, and they are incredibly tasty. You can also get the chopped steak. “Longhorn Steakhouse Chopped Steak features a juicy blend of ground beef seasoned with a mix of savory spices, then cooked to perfection. Topped with caramelized onions and sautéed mushrooms swimming in a rich garlic butter brown gravy, this hearty dish is comfort food on a plate,” reviewer Food Hussy shared on Instagram.

Outback Steakhouse

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Sautéed mushrooms are a popular steak topper at Outback Steakhouse: savory, saucy sautéed mushrooms with onions, beef broth, and red wine. They can be added to any cut of steak for a small charge.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Ruth’s Chris Steak House features Cremini Mushrooms as a signature side dish, typically pan-roasted in a rich veal demi-glace with a touch of thyme. “If you’ve ever ordered mushrooms at Ruth’s Chris, you know exactly why people go back every single time,” a Facebooker says.

The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille has the most delicious aged and cooked filets of any steakhouse. Davidson Bettero, owner and operator of Tap 151 in Cambridge, Mass., is a fan. “For me, hands down, The Capital Grille has the best Filet in the country,” he previously told us. “As a restaurateur, consistency is paramount and no matter where my work takes me, the classic filet mignon at the The Capital Grille is always cooked to perfection and seasoned perfectly, and their Sliced Filet Mignon with Cipollini Onions, Wild Mushrooms and Fig Essence is a level up on a dish that I hope never goes away!”