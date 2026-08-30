These chains serve comforting chicken noodle soup that diners say tastes homemade.

Nothing beats mom’s home chicken noodle soup. However, some restaurants come close. A handful of chain restaurants cook up crocks of delicious chicken soup: rich broth with chunks of chicken, vegetables, and noodles. Where can you get the best chicken noodle soup at a chain near you? Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best chicken noodle soup, according to diners.

Panera Bread

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Panera Bread is one of the only places my daughter will order chicken noodle soup. A menu staple for decades, their version has tender pieces of white-meat chicken simmered in a rich, perfectly seasoned homestyle chicken bone broth with curly egg noodles, sliced carrots, celery, and herbs. Diners are “blown away” by how good it is. “Hands down the best chicken noodle soup I have ever had. The broth is so intensely flavorful, much more so than any simple broth I have made,” a Redditor says.

Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A’s chicken noodle soup is a fan favorite, even with little ones. And, you can grab it in the drive-thru. “I’m not gonna lie, it’s definitely one of (if not the) best fast food chicken noodle soups I’ve had,” a fan declares. “It actually had some flavor and didn’t just taste like straight watery bleh like most fast food chicken noodle soup does.” Another calls it “One of the best!” “I was surprisingly impressed with Chick-fil-A’s CNS the first time I had it. Now I get it every time I go,” a fourth chimes in.

Noodles & Company

Noodles & Co.’s signature chicken noodle soup is made with chicken breast, celery, carrots, onion, and wavy egg noodles. “I highly recommend the chicken noodle soup…so incredibly good! Has a very nice homemade taste to it with lots of flavor,” a Yelper says.

Café Zupas

The chicken noodle soup at Café Zupas is another fan favorite. According to the chain, it is made from scratch and super delicious, with grilled chicken, carrots, celery, onions, and herbs and spices, served over radiatore noodles with a clear broth. “They are a scratch kitchen where everything is made daily on premises,” a Redditor says, noting that “the veggies were fresh, and it was a hefty portion” of soup.

Tim Hortons

Tim Hortons chicken noodle soup, with slow-cooked chicken breast, diced vegetables, and slurpy noodles in a savory broth. According to diners, it tastes like mom’s. “Their chicken noodle literally tastes homemade , it’s so comforting and yummy,” a Redditor says.