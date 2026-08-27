These restaurant chains serve hearty country ham with classic Southern sides.

A country ham dinner is a Southern delicacy that you don’t often find at mainstream restaurants. It’s simple: thickly sliced ham, usually dry-cured and perfectly salty, served with your choice of sides. Where can you get the best country ham without making it yourself? Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best country ham dinners, according to diners.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel offers sliced ham for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The Country Ham dinner comes with slices of ham, two or three classic sides, and buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins. “Their ham is very good,” a Facebooker says. “I have always had good luck with Cracker Barrel ham,” another added.

Bob Evans

At Bob Evans, the Hickory-Smoked Ham Steaks are served with homestyle mashed potatoes, gravy, and green beans. They are particularly popular around Easter. “Ham smokey and good,” writes a Facebooker.

Luby’s Cafeteria

Luby’s Cafeteria serves carved ham dinners and holiday packages, featuring carved or spiral-sliced ham with dressing, gravy, sides, and a roll. Lots of diners maintain that the ham is super tasty and great.

Golden Corral

Golden Corral diners love the classic buffet options, including delicious carved ham, served at breakfast, lunch, and dinner. “Food was delicious, and tasted fresh,” one fan said. “I had an array of fried chicken, fried fish, and pot roast among my choices. My mom had sliced ham, liver and onions, and veggies.”

Black Bear Diner

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The thick-cut hickory-smoked ham at Black Bear Diner is served in “Bear-sized” portions. Diners say it is worth reordering. “I had an excellent meal on this visit. I ordered the Ham Steak Breakfast with hashbrowns and over hard eggs. It also came with pancakes. YUM!” wrote a TripAdvisor diner. It is also available on holidays, including Easter and Thanksgiving.