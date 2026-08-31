5 Steakhouse Chains With the Best Steak and Mac and Cheese, According to Diners

Diners share where to get tender cuts paired with decadent cheesy sides.

Good steakhouse mac and cheese is a true luxury, from the most basic pasta and cheese item to the fancier lobster mac and cheese options. These indulgent sides are usually designed to be shared amongst two or more, and make an ideal side dish to a delicious, savory, perfectly-grilled steak. If you’re craving not just outstanding steak but mac and cheese so good you won’t want to share, the following spots are worth adding to your list: Here are five steakhouse chains with the best steak and mac and cheese, according to diners.

Ruth’s Chris

The Lobster Mac & Cheese at Ruth’s Chris is made with cavatappi pasta and Maine lobster tossed in white cheddar sauce; the perfect accompaniment for the chain’s outstanding steaks. “For entrées, we both got a filet and shared a side of lobster mac and cheese… The filet was so tender and well seasoned. The lobster mac was not too cheesy, and was creamy. We would definitely come back!” one diner said.

The Capital Grille

Aside from fan-favorite steaks like the porcini-rubbed ribeye, The Capital Grille has delicious Lobster Mac ‘N’ Cheese made with a blend of cream cheese, mascarpone, Parmesan and havarti; topped with a white cheddar and Grana Padano crust. “Best steak I’ve had at a restaurant in a very long time,” one diner raved. “The table had shareable sides including mash potatoes, lobster mac n cheese and grilled asparagus. The large chunks of lobster was amazing in the dish. Everything tasted great.”

Morton’s The Steakhouse

Morton’s Lobster Macaroni Shells & Cheese is one of the chain’s most popular sides for guests to enjoy with their steak. “We tried one of every side dish and they were all delicious, especially the creamed corn and truffle fries, but the lobster mac n cheese was the table favorite,” one fan said.

Fogo de Chão

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I am slightly obsessed with the Lobster Mac & Cheese at Fogo de Chão—it’s rich without being heavy and the lobster is unbelievably buttery and tender. “The Picanha and Filet Mignon were seasoned and fire-roasted to absolute perfection—tender, juicy, and packed with flavor,” one diner said.

Saltgrass Steakhouse

Saltgrass Steakhouse diners can opt for the Smoked Macaroni & Cheese with their delicious steak dinners. “Try the smokey mac and cheese! Of course the steak is excellent and done to order. But you have to try the smoked mac and cheese! Out of state visitor here – will someone bribe them and get the recipe for me?” one fan said.