5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Seafood Boils, According to Chefs

Chefs recommend restaurant chains serving standout seafood boils.

Seafood boils have become one of the most popular ways to enjoy shellfish, combining shrimp, crab, lobster, crawfish, and other seafood with corn, potatoes, sausage, and bold seasonings in one shareable feast. While the tradition has roots in coastal communities from Louisiana to the Carolinas, several restaurant chains have made seafood boils a signature menu item. Eat This, Not That! asked Therese Buchanan, home chef, food blogger & recipe developer at Tessie’s Table, which chains serve the best seafood boils, and these restaurants rose to the top.

Red Lobster

Red Lobster doesn’t mess around when it comes to a good seafood boil. The chain offers a few delicious versions and the Mariner’s Boil is Buchanan’s favorite. “Red Lobster’s Mariner’s Boil combines lobster tail, shrimp, snow crab legs, corn, and potatoes in a seasoned garlic butter sauce,” she says. “The seafood is cooked separately before being brought together, so each ingredient keeps its own texture.”

Angry Crab Shack

Angry Crab Shack is known for its customizable seafood boils, but diners looking to feed a crowd can also opt for the Boil for Two. The generous feast includes king crab, snow crab, head-off shrimp, lobster tails, corn, red potatoes, and sausage, making it an easy choice for sharing before you even pick your preferred seasoning and spice level. “Angry Crab Shack lets you build your own seafood boil with your choice of seafood, seasoning, and spice level,” says Buchanan. “The generous portions and wide selection make it easy to customize the meal exactly how you like it.”

The Boiling Crab

The Boiling Crab helped popularize the Cajun seafood boil experience for diners across the country. Its casual, roll-up-your-sleeves approach has earned the chain a devoted following among seafood lovers. According to Buchanan, “The Boiling Crab has built its reputation around Cajun-style seafood boils served in bags coated with bold, buttery seasonings. Mixing shrimp, crab, crawfish, sausage, corn, and potatoes lets every bite soak up the flavorful sauce.”

Crab Du Jour

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Crab Du Jour focuses on generous seafood boils that showcase a wide variety of shellfish and classic boil ingredients. The chain’s menu is designed for diners who want plenty of options when building the perfect seafood feast. “Crab Du Jour offers seafood boils packed with crab, shrimp, lobster, mussels, clams, and crawfish in a choice of signature sauces,” Buchanan explains. “The seafood is cooked until tender, and the sauces coat every ingredient without masking the natural flavor.”

Cap’t Loui

Cap’t Loui has quickly expanded by centering its menu around customizable seafood boils inspired by New England and Cajun flavors. The chain gives guests plenty of ways to tailor their meal while keeping the communal spirit of a traditional seafood boil. “Cap’t Loui’s seafood boils are highly customizable, with plenty of seafood choices and several house seasoning blends,” says Buchanan. “The combination of shellfish, corn, potatoes, and sausage makes for a satisfying meal, and the sauces are rich enough to keep you reaching for another piece of bread.”