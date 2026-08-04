These chains serve crispy bite-sized chicken that diners say satisfies every popcorn chicken craving.

When I was a kid, I remember popcorn chicken being a restaurant staple. However, these days, it has become increasingly harder to find. This is probably because people are obsessed with protein and eating chicken that offers more meat than breading. Popcorn chicken usually consists of smaller pieces of chicken aggressively covered in batter and fried until crisp. And yes, if you haven’t eaten it, the dish is as delicious as it sounds. What chains still have it on the menu? Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best popcorn chicken, according to diners.

Sonic Drive-In

Sonic Premium Chicken Bites are bite-sized chicken pieces with a crispy buffalo-style coating and dipping sauces. “Tender and juicy white-meat chicken lightly coated in a seasoned breading – great for dipping!” the restaurant says. People maintain they are worth ordering.

Bojangles

Bojangles Bo Bites are hand-breaded, bite-sized pieces of crispy fried chicken tenders, that are more or less popcorn shrimp. “The underrated GOAT of boneless chicken, imo. Insane sauces also,” a Redditor says.

Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A doesn’t call its trademark nuggets popcorn chicken, but they are a meatier, more protein-packed alternative that diners love. The little chunks of white meat chicken are perfectly seasoned and breaded, then fried to perfection.

Wingstop

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Wingstop’s boneless bites are tossed in signature sauces that mimic popcorn chicken.”I ordered a boneless combo for pickup the other day and when I opened it there was like popcorn chicken instead of full-size wings. Any explanation? It was delicious so no complaints really,” one person says. Another agrees that “they’re like popcorn chicken.”

KFC

Entire Reddit feeds are devoted to begging KFC, the originator of popcorn chicken, to bring back its famous Extra Crispy Popcorn Chicken. “The popcorn chicken is much better and more crispy than the chicken nuggets in my opinion,” one writes. They are still available in other parts of the world, including Asia and Australia, where they are wildly popular. “The popcorn chicken from the 90s was the BEST. They actually resembled popcorn in how they looked and even came in a popcorn like container 🍿they were seasoned perfectly, juicy, and crispy,” one writes.