5 Restaurant Chains with the Best Yogurt Parfait, According to Chefs

Chefs recommend the restaurant chains serving the freshest, most satisfying yogurt parfaits

Mornings are busy, and making a nutritious breakfast before heading to work or getting the kids out the door isn’t always realistic. That’s why yogurt parfaits have become a go-to grab-and-go option, offering a satisfying mix of protein, fruit, and crunchy granola. While plenty of restaurant chains serve them, not all parfaits are created equal. Eat This, Not That! turned to Emma Sullivan, home chef and recipe developer at DailyCookingRecipe.com, who shares the restaurant chains that serve the best yogurt parfaits.

Chick-fil-A — Berry Parfait

Known for its breakfast menu as much as its chicken, Chick-fil-A also offers one of the most popular yogurt parfaits in the fast-food space. It’s a dependable option for anyone looking for a lighter breakfast or snack while on the go. “Chick-fil-A’s Berry Parfait is the fast food version I’d actually recommend to someone who cares about what they eat,” says Sullivan. “Greek yogurt, fresh strawberries and blueberries, and granola that still has crunch when it arrives — which sounds basic but is harder to pull off than it looks.” She adds, “The fruit-to-yogurt ratio is genuinely good and it doesn’t taste like it’s been sitting in a refrigerator case since morning. For a drive-through parfait, nothing else comes close.”

Panera Bread — Greek Yogurt with Mixed Berries Parfait

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Panera Bread has built its reputation around soups, sandwiches, and bakery favorites, but its breakfast menu includes several lighter options as well. Its yogurt parfait is a natural fit for guests looking for a balanced start to the day. According to Sullivan, “Panera’s version is the clean-ingredient pick.” “She explains that it’s “made with real Greek yogurt that has enough protein to make it a legitimate breakfast, fresh mixed berries, and granola with actual texture.” She adds, “The whole thing is straightforward and honest — no artificial flavors, no mystery ingredients. I recommend it to readers who want something satisfying but not heavy before a long morning.”

The Toasted Yolk — Yogurt Parfait

Best known for hearty breakfast and brunch fare, The Toasted Yolk also makes room on its menu for lighter choices. Its yogurt parfait offers an alternative for diners who want something fresh without skipping the brunch experience. “The Toasted Yolk takes the parfait seriously as a brunch item rather than an afterthought,” Sullivan states. “The fruit is fresh and generously portioned, the yogurt is thick and creamy, and the granola adds a real crunch that holds up through the meal. For a sit-down parfait that feels like something you’d make at home on a good morning, The Toasted Yolk is the pick.”

Starbucks — Blueberry Acai Yogurt Parfait

For many customers, Starbucks is a daily coffee stop, but its ready-to-eat food lineup has expanded well beyond pastries. The Blueberry Acai Yogurt Parfait gives customers another quick breakfast option to pair with their favorite drink. According to Sullivan, “Starbucks’ parfait works because they understand their customer — someone who wants something light and satisfying alongside their coffee without a lot of decision-making.” She says. “The blueberry acai combination gives it a flavor that’s more interesting than plain berry, the yogurt layer is substantial, and the granola stays crispy. For a grab-and-go parfait that pairs with your morning order, it’s the most convenient good option out there.”

Corner Bakery Cafe — Berry Yogurt Parfait

Corner Bakery Cafe has long focused on breakfast and lunch made with café-style flavors, making a yogurt parfait a natural addition to its menu. It’s a simple choice that fits right in alongside the chain’s baked goods and breakfast offerings. “The Greek yogurt base is thick and tangy, the mixed berries are fresh, and the granola has a slightly sweet, toasted quality that sets it apart from the standard oat clusters at other chains,” Sullivan explains. “For a bakery chain that does breakfast right, the parfait reflects the same attention to quality as everything else on their morning menu.”