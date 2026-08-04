5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Gyros, According to Diners

Top options for savory, flavorful gyro wraps and platters.

If you’re craving really good gyro, more restaurants than ever are offering this delicious Mediterranean dish. Whether enjoyed on a salad, in a wrap, or as part of a platter with sides like hummus, salad, falafel and garlic sauce, good gyro is worth every penny. But where are the best ones to be found? While independent eateries can be relied on for truly authentic gyros and shawarma, several chains have options so good diners rave about them: Here are five chains with the best gyros, according to fans.

Arby’s

Arby’s is known for its roast beef sandwiches, but the Greek Gyro is also one of the best items you can get at the fast-food chain. “You don’t need to be Greek to enjoy Arby’s Greek gyro. You just need to like flame-seared, knife carved gyro meat, with crispy vegetables, creamy tzatziki sauce, and warm pita bread,” the chain says, and diners agree. “I was shocked at how great they are! Truly delicious and just perfect somehow,” one fan said.

Luna Grill

The delicious gyro at Luna Grill is made from a blend of beef, lamb and traditional Near Eastern spices. “Wow this was good, the photo will never do it justice,” one diner raved. “The gyro meat was amazing, hot, fresh, flavorful and tender. Portions was huge and I wasn’t able to finish but will give leftovers to someone hungry that can’t afford to purchase a meal for themselves.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Nick the Greek

Nick the Greek has delicious savory gyro and halloumi fries fans love. “I ordered the beef and lamb gyro Bowl, and everything tasted fresh and delicious. The meat was cooked perfectly, the vegetables were crisp, and the flavors blended so well together. Don’t skip the french fries—they’re hot, crispy, and addictive,” one diner said.

Spitz

Spitz is known for outstanding gyro, doner, and french fry options (this spot is a personal favorite whenever I’m within a reasonable driving distance of one). “This is the best Mediterranean food place in the valley. I’ve had a lot of gyro’s and this is the absolute best gyro I’ve ever had,” one diner said.

Garbanzo Mediterranean

Garbanzo Mediterranean has delicious traditional gyros tucked into fresh hot pita bread. “I ate the traditional gyro and it was delicious. Everything was fresh and the meat was well cooked. Not over done and lots of sauce,” one diner said.