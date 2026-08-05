5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Steak Night Specials, According to Diners

Affordable weeknight deals and multi-course meals at top steakhouses.

Steak night specials are perfect for diners who want to indulge in delicious steak without spending a fortune. These weeknight deals can vary from a prix fixe menu to combo specials, with diners enjoying steak, sides, drinks and more. If you’re in the mood for a good steak dinner and refuse to compromise on quality, several restaurants have impressive deals during the week and some even on the weekends, too: Here are five chains with the best steak night specials, according to diners.

Cattlemens Steakhouse

Cattlemens Steakhouse has some impressive weeknight specials for hungry diners to enjoy: There’s an 8oz Sirloin Steak Dinner on Wednesday nights for $24.99 plus 1/2 price on all bottled wines. Diners can also opt for the Sagebrush Sirloin special on Thursday nights: $27.99, 8 oz. Sirloin nestled in Tumbleweed Onions and topped with roasted sage butter and served with the fixings’. “I happened to stop in on a wed night with a $10 sirloin special… My medium rare steak came out delicious and tender beyond expectations,” one fan said.

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse‘s Aussie 3-Course Meal starts at just $14.99 for a 3-course feast, starting with a soup or salad, your choice of signature entrée, and a slice of rich New York-style cheesecake. “You can get deals that are more than $14.99 if you want steak or something else. I get the coconut shrimp, which is $14.99. And if you don’t want cheesecake, you can spend a little more and get chocolate thunder with ice cream. Delicious!” one fan said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Black Angus Steakhouse

Black Angus Steakhouse has a Campfire Feast Dinner for two to share: One starter and two entrées, plus four classic sidekicks and one dessert. “Campfire Dinner at Black Angus in Lakewood, not bad for the price, Prime Rib and Sirloin Steak with Wagon Appetizer upgrade and dessert,” one diner shared.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse

Diners at Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse can take advantage of the new Fleming’s Classics, a 2-Course experience for $59. ” Steak came out super delicious ! Old Fashioned drink perfectly made and topped with Smokey oak wood!” one diner said.

Golden Corral

Golden Corral has delicious all-you-can eat sirloin steak Monday-Saturday after 4pm and Sunday after 11am. “Really good, surprisingly. It’s not like I went to Golden Corral with high expectations, but it turned out to be the best sirloin I’ve had at a restaurant in as long as I can remember,” one diner said. “The steaks are grilled out in front of the other food, and you can walk up and request how done you want yours and how big a cut you want.”