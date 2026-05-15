These restaurant chains serve tender slow-braised pot roast comfort food.

I love a good pot roast, slow-cooked with all the right herbs and seasoning and fresh veggies until the meat is so tender and tasty you can shred it with a fork. Sure, a home-cooked pot roast is ideal. But sometimes you get a craving for the old-fashioned dish and don’t have hours to spend in the kitchen. Luckily, there are a handful of chains that serve delicious versions. Where should you go the next time you have a hankering for a pot roast? Here are the 5 best slow-braised pot roasts at restaurant chains.

Cracker Barrel

The Pot Roast at Cracker Barrel features slow-braised rib roast pieces. “Pot roast is delish, super tender,” one regular suggested. “I agree,” added another. The meal consists of slow-braised rib roast with carrots, onions, celery, and homestyle beef gravy.

Bob Evans

The classic pot roast with veggies served at Bob Evans is “fork-tender” and “delicious,” slow roasted for several hours. “This restaurant delivers a delicious roasted pot roast with carrots and onions,” Chef Andrew Owens, a private chef in California, dished to ETNT. “Customers praise Bob Evans for its rich balance of flavors and comforting homey feel.” Diners also rave about it on Reddit. “I used to LOVE the Bob Evans pot roast sandwich, I don’t know if it’s still as good as before but it was heavenly,” one says.

Black Bear Diner

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The homestyle pot roast at Black Bear Diner is a slow-roasted masterpiece. Chef Andrew told us that the chain’s traditional slow-cooked pot roast rivals homemade. “Black Bear Diner is well known for its low and slow cooked pot roast with its fall apart beef and seasonally rotating vegetables served in a perfectly made gravy made from the beef jus of the pot roast,” he said.

Village Inn

The Village Inn’s simple, tender roast is underrated. “Comfort food doesn’t get better than this — tender pot roast, just like mom used to make,” the chain writes about the favorite. “OMG! This is the greatest melt in your mouth roast and the Texas toast,” a diner wrote on Facebook. “I always get it with corn and mashed potatoes. Take my word for it you will not regret it. Love it!” Another calls it the “Best pot roast ever, with the mashed potatoes & corn.”

Perkins

The Perkins post roast is legendary, but not always on the menu. It consists of “tender chunks of braised beef, sweet green peas, tender carrots, onions, and a hearty beef gravy.” Instagrammer Actually Ashly recently visited the restaurant for the limited-time menu offering. “Made it just in time to try @eatatperkins Limited Time Pot Roast Menu stacked with must-try dishes! 🤤 including a BBQ Pot Roast Burger, Melt, and even Totchos,” she wrote on Instagram.