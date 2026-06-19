5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Chicken Finger Platters, According to Diners

Pair these crispy, golden-fried favorites with tasty sides and signature dipping sauces.

Chicken finger platters paired with sides like fries and coleslaw are a simple yet absolutely delicious meal option, popular with people of every age. Usually served with a variety of dipping sauces, these breaded and deep-fried fingers are made with chicken tenderloins or breast meat, and come in a huge variety of flavors. Whether you like spicy or sweet, traditional or hot, these chicken fingers always hit the spot. Here are five restaurant chains with the best chicken finger platters, according to fans.

Chick-fil-A

Diners love Chick-fil-A‘s hand-breaded Chick-n-Strips and fries. “The chicken strips are super fantastic! Hot, crisp and tender!!! With the mustard sauce…yikes!” one fan said.

Jollibee

Jollibee‘s Chicken Tenders are raved about by fans. “Spicy chicken was so good the time I had it! And the dessert pies (ube and something mango) were amazing,” one fan said. The chain also just launched a Mangonada Paradise Freeze which is going to be the drink of the summer: Sweet mango swirled with layers of spicy, red Chamoy and topped with chili lime seasoning, a tangy, refreshing treat.

Guthrie’s

Guthrie’s chicken finger combos are delicious, fans say. “Food was great! Tenders are juicy and have a great flavor. The sweet tea was amazing,” one diner said.

Bojangles

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Bojangles tenders, fries, and biscuits are raved about by diners who love the taste and quality. “The tenders were juicy, crispy and spicy! Not terribly spicy but like lil bit of heat. However, the honey mustard and bbq were both really good!” one fan shared.

Church’s Texas Chicken

The tenders and fries at Church’s Texas Chicken are excellent, diners say. “The famous fried chicken from ATL arrives in Southern California. The spicy tenders are a go to! All the sides are bomb too,” one fan said.