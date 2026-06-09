5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Chicken Salad Sandwiches, According to Diners

These chains serve standout chicken salad sandwiches packed with flavor.

Either you love chicken salad, or you don’t. There is really no in-between. I happen to adore the country-style dish and will eat it either straight from the container or on a bed of greens. But the absolute best way to enjoy it is on bread. A chicken salad sandwich or a chicken salad sub is divine. However, not all chicken salad recipes hit the right notes. Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best chicken salad sandwiches.

Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick makes such great chicken salad that the entire menu is focused on it. “I think the key to their success probably IS the fact there are 12+ different varieties. Every place that makes chicken salad has a different recipe, and typically you either love it or hate it. But this restaurant gives you a chance to experiment with a bunch of flavors, and everyone in your group can find one they like,” writes a Redditor. “The Buffalo chicken salad reminds me of hot wings, it’s really good. I like to get it when I’m not craving bread, and want something quick but not fried, but still kinda heavy,” adds another.

Panera Bread

The Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad Sandwich is wildly popula, made with diced chicken, dried cranberries, and walnuts tossed with creamy dressing, topped with crisp mixed greens and vine-ripened tomatoes on Country Rustic Sourdough. “Panera, in addition to purchasing loaves of bread. I would like to purchase a vat of chicken salad. Please!” one Redditor declared.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop

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Potbelly Sandwich Shop keeps its chicken salad simple but it is one of the tastiest, according to diners. The sandwich involves chicken salad, provolone, and the restaurant suggests adding cucumbers for crunch. “It’s the best I’ve had from any place,” a Redditor declared, asking others for the recipe.

Jersey Mike’s

Jersey Mike’s debuted Chicken Salad in 2025, and it was an instant, limited-time hit. The sub chain brought it back last month for another run. It is made fresh daily in-store, with tender chunks of roasted chicken breast tossed in a creamy mayonnaise dressing, diced celery, and a touch of black pepper.

Arby’s

For a fast food drive-thru, Arby’s delivers with its Pecan Chicken Salad Sandwich, made with diced chicken, red grapes, apples, celery, pecans, and mayo with shredded lettuce on toasted honey wheat bread. “My go to for years was the chicken sandwich from Arbys. It had grapes and walnuts on a decent multi-grain slice. It was taken away but I read somewhere they brought it back. I think,” one diner said. “Arby’s pecan chicken salad sandwich is shockingly good! All white meat chicken with pecans, sliced grapes and crisp diced apple, the dressing is neither heavy or runny. A nice surprise when I was just looking to put something in my belly,” says a Facebooker.