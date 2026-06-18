5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Chicken Parmesan Dinners, According to Diners

Skip the kitchen mess and enjoy this comforting, cheesy classic at popular restaurant chains.

A good chicken parm dinner is usually found at Italian spots, but plenty of other restaurants also offer this delicious comfort food. Made with tenderized, breaded chicken which is fried and covered in tomato sauce and melted cheese, served on bread or pasta, this Italian-American staple is simple and packed with flavor. If you’re craving chicken parmesan and don’t want the mess and fuss of making it at home, here are five chains with the best chicken parm dinners, according to fans.

Maggiano’s Little Italy

The Chicken Parmesan meal at Maggiano’s Little Italy is a hearty portion of food with whole milk mozzarella, basil, and spaghetti in a marinara sauce. “Tonight we tried the sampler appetizer that is the chef’s special. My husband gets the Chicken Parmesan with a side of Alfredo Pasta.I had the salmon. Just look at these pictures. Glorious Italian food,” one diner said, sharing a picture of their meal.

Parm Italian

Parm Italian has a delicious Chicken Parm platter, made with a chicken cutlet covered in house breadcrumbs, melted mozzarella and house sauce (it also comes as a sandwich). “I’ve been to Parm many times and the food here is always amazing!! The chicken parm and mozza sticks keep me coming back. The restaurant itself has a great vibe,” one fan said.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

The Chicken Parmesan at Carrabba’s Italian Grill is topped with our pomodoro sauce, parmesan, romano and mozzarella and served with one side, and the chain also recently launched a Chicken Parmesan Sandwich combo. “I ordered the chicken parm and my husband ordered the spaghetti bowl. I was blown away at the amount of food on my plate – it was huge and I didn’t think I’d be able to eat it all. I told both my niece and my husband as we were leaving that it was the best chicken parm I’d had in a long time!” one diner raved.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory has Chicken Parm “Pizza Style”: Chopped chicken breast coated with breadcrumbs, covered with marinara sauce and melted cheese, and topped with angel hair pasta in an alfredo cream sauce. “The pizza style is actually pretty good ! And the noodles on top are delicious. Don’t expect to be blown away but I’ve never not enjoyed it,” one fan shared.

Maria’s Italian Kitchen

Diners at Maria’s Italian Kitchen can choose the Chicken Parmigiana, made with crispy chicken breast and topped with marinara, parmesan and mozzarella, served with spaghetti marinara and seasonal vegetables. “The food OMG… was absolutely delicious,” one diner said. “Of course I got my fav… the chicken parmigiana with steamed vegetables. Hubby got the chicken fettuccine. The portions are so large you will have take home bags 😋.”