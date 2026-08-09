4 Restaurant Chains With the Best Juicy Lucys, According to Diners

These popular burger spots serve up cheese-stuffed patties fans love.

A Juicy Lucy, for those yet to experience this wonderfully indulgent dish, is a burger cooked with melted cheese right in the middle of the patty. You get all the savory, meaty deliciousness of a regular burger with a cheese-melt like that does not disappoint. Those with a “go big or go home” mentality can add another slice of cheese to the Juicy Lucy for the most decadent cheeseburger you can get. If you’re in the mood for a true old-school diner treat, here are four chains with absolutely delicious Juicy Lucy burgers according to fans.

The 5-8 Club

Diners at the 5-8 Club love the selection of Juicy Lucy burgers, from The Saucy Sally to the Montana Jack Burger. “The Original Juicy Lucy here is outstanding! They have quite a few options on their menu and they are very customizable. Try an Original with crispy onions!” one fan raved.

Blue Door Pub

Blue Door Pub has several “Blucy” burgers on the menu, filled with blue cheese instead of American. “Their selection of Blucys–Blue Door’s version of a Juicy Lucy–are varied, exciting, and intriguing. I had a seasonal rotating Blucy with Maple and bacon, and it was wonderful,” one guest shared.

Drake’s Come Play

Diners at Drake’s can enjoy the Mini Juicy Lucys: Two double minis, triple american cheese, parmesan-garlic mayo and fresh cut toppings. “We each got the Juicy Lucy burgers which were mini burgers with lettuce, tomato, pickles, cheese and parmesan garlic mayo which was a PERFECT complement,” one diner raved.

Milwaukee Burger Company

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Milwaukee Burger Company has a delicious Jalapeno & Smoked Cheddar Infused Burger on the menu. “Amazing burger, sweet potato fries and cheese curds,” one diner said. “Service was exceptional and food was served hot and fresh.”