5 BBQ Chains With the Best Pulled Pork and Mac and Cheese, According to Diners

These five barbecue spots serve the best pulled pork and mac and cheese.

Pairing smoky, perfectly tender, pulled pork smothered in a sweet, tangy barbecue sauce with creamy mac & cheese is the ultimate combo. When a little of the sauce and pork get into the mac & cheese, it just makes it that much better and more flavorful. According to diners, here are five barbecue chains with some of the best pulled pork and mac & cheese you can find.

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

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I grew up going to Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, so this is a personal favor of mine, along with many fans of the chain. Their barbecue is popular for a reason, and their pulled pork is just one of many incredible options on the menu. Pair that with some of their mac & cheese for a creamy, rich side. “The pulled pork was cooked perfectly and seasoned perfectly. The mac-n-cheese was creamy and delicious,” a Yelp reviewer said.

Rudy’s Bar-B-Q

Rudy’s Bar-B-Q is another popular destination to get your fill of pulled pork. “Our pits are 100% wood fired with oak, a slower burning wood than the mesquite used by others,” their website says. “Along with time and oak, we cook with a dry spice that ensures each plate of Rudy’s Bar-B-Q is perfectly ready for you.” In a review on Yelp, a customer raved about the pork, saying “I got a quarter pound of pulled pork which was super moist and done in a Carolina style with a bit of mustard and vinegar.”

Mission BBQ

The slow cooked, hand pulled pork at Mission BBQ is a fan favorite for a reason. Pair an order of their pulled pork with some creamy macaroni and cheese to round out the meal, adding some richness. The “food was outstanding and the sauces [were] a nice touch. Topped off the sampler with brisket, pulled pork, and sliced turkey with a banana cobbler. Highly recommend,” a Yelp reviewer said.

City Barbeque

City Barbeque is another popular spot to grab an order of pulled pork doused sauce. Their barbecue meats come with a variety of sides to choose from, but their mac & cheese stands out among the rest. “My pulled pork with the vinegar sauce was so good,” a Yelp reviewer said. “I’d definitely give this place a visit if you’re looking for solid bbq in the area!”

Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint

Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint pride themselves on making everything from scratch, even their sauces. Diners are expecting quality when they spend money, and the attention to detail is not lost here, especially when paired with their mac & cheese. “I love pulled pork and Martin’s has some of the best. I got the sandwich which was just delicious. All the sides were really good and the atmosphere was great,” a Yelp reviewer said.