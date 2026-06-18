5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Coconut Shrimp Platters, According to Diners

Satisfy your cravings with these crispy, tropical-flavored favorites from top-rated spots.

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Coconut shrimp is a delicious deep-fried shrimp, breaded with coconut for a fresh, tropical taste. These tasty seafood starters are great as an appetizer or as a full meal when paired with fries, hushpuppies, and more. Many seafood sampler platters have coconut shrimp as an option, and diners love to mix and match these additively little fried bites. If you’re in the mood for seriously good coconut shrimp, here are five restaurant chains where diners can’t get enough of the shrimp either alone or as part of a big hearty meal.

Red Lobster

Red Lobster’s Parrot Isle Coconut Shrimp Platter is a hit with diners. “I got the ultimate feast and hubs ordered a coconut shrimp family meal and it did not disappoint,” one fan said. “The family meals will be our new weekly thing.”

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. has the tasty Dumb Luck Coconut Shrimp served with fries, coleslaw, and Cajun marmalade. “The first two pics are of the Dumb Luck Coconut Shrimp, and my daughter had the popcorn shrimp from the kids menu,” one diner said via Facebook. “I almost never order seafood but oh my gosh coconut shrimp is a new fave.”

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse has the Gold Coast Coconut Shrimp, a generous appetizer portion of hand-dipped jumbo shrimp rolled in coconut that can be paired with a variety of sides. “I ordered a 6 oz. sirloin with Gold Coast Coconut Shrimp. The shrimp was loaded with coconut and served with a marmalade dipping sauce. This was the highlight of my meal,” one guest shared.

Ruby Tuesday’s

Ruby Tuesday‘s Coconut Shrimp Platter comes with sweet chili sauce on the side. “Love the food and the new menu items,” one diner said. “Ruby Tuesday is my family’s go to on Friday night. Atmosphere is family friendly, never much of a wait and servers are friendly,” another commented.

Pacific Catch

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Pacific Catch has tasty Coconut Shrimp served with Thai sweet chili sauce. “I got the mixed seafood fish and chips and it had cod, coconut shrimp, and calamari and all the fish was so good I ate the entire plate!! Lots of dips to choose from as well!!” one fan said.