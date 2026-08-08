4 Chain Restaurants With the Best Key Lime Pie, According to Chefs

Chefs recommend these chains for tangy, well-balanced key lime pie.

A great key lime pie should strike the perfect balance between tart and sweet, with a creamy filling and a crust that complements every bite. While it’s a staple at many seafood and casual dining chains, not every version gets the texture, acidity, or crust quite right. To find the restaurants serving the best slices, Eat This, Not That! asked Steve Ingber, Executive Chef & Owner, MileHighCook, to share his top picks.

The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory is known for its extensive dessert menu, but Chef Steve says its key lime cheesecake stands out because it nails the fundamentals of the classic recipe. “Their filling is properly set — dense and sliceable, not the loose custard you get when a kitchen underbakes to save time,” explains Chef Steve. “And the acid level is high enough that it reads a tart first, sweet second. That’s the correct balance and it’s rarer than it should be.”

Bonefish Grill

Bonefish Grill puts just as much care into the crust as the filling, and Chef Steve says that’s what elevates its key lime pie above the competition. He explains, “The pecan crust is baked long enough to actually crisp and pick up toasted-butter flavor rather than staying sandy and raw-tasting.” Chef Steve adds, “The crust is where most key lime pie fails, and theirs holds.”

Joe’s Crab Shack

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Joe’s Crab Shack’s version features a cookie crumb crust, but Chef Steve says the way it’s served is what really makes it memorable. “The chain serves it cold and firm with real whipped cream instead of stabilized topping,” he says. “Temperature matters enormously with key lime — served too warm, the filling loosens, and the whole thing tastes flat. They get the service temp right.”

Bahama Breeze

After a 30-year stint, Bahama Breeze is shutting its doors, so grab the key lime pie while you can. It’s a favorite for Chef Steve. “Bahama Breeze gets the acid right, and acid is where most chain key lime pie falls apart,” he explains. “Too many kitchens sweeten it into lime frosting. Theirs still tightens your jaw on the first bite.”