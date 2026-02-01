Diners share the chain restaurants known for full rack rib dinners that deliver big portions.

Are you craving ribs and have a hearty appetite? For those who want to fill up on the fall-off-the-bone BBQ delicacy, only a full rack of ribs will suffice. Usually, a full rack, sometimes called a full slab, consists of at least ten ribs. Those who aren’t quite as hungry opt for a half slab. Where can you get the most delicious ribs in big servings? Here are 5 chain restaurants famous for serving full rack rib dinners.

Famous Dave’s

At Famous Dave’s, diners enjoy full racks of competition-style ribs, hand-rubbed with spices slow-smoked in a pit, and basted in scratch-made sauces. One former pitmaster revealed that the ribs “are smoked for approximately 3 hours with pure hickory. The rub in restaurant is primarily smoked paprika, brown sugar, salt, garlic, and a little cayenne pepper. The celery seeds are added after the rib rub and only on the top side of ribs,” he revealed on Reddit.

Mission BBQ

Mission BBQ offers a 10-bone rib option, which is considered a full rack. “The food was the best I had ever tasted,” one diner says, calling it “incredible” and adding that it was “seasoned really nicely.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse is a longtime favorite spot for slow-cooked, hand-rubbed ribs glazed in its signature barbecue sauce and served in half- or full-slab sizes. “Pleasantly surprised by the ribs at Texas Roadhouse last night, beautiful delicious crust and fall-off-the-bone, melt-in-your-mouth tender!” said a Redditor. “As far as chains go…they make the most solid rib,” another added.

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse serves its trademark Outback Ribs, “smoked, brushed & grilled with a tangy BBQ sauce” and served with two sides. “Ive always enjoyed them there. I remember then being pretty juicy and soft,” writes a Redditor.

Chili’s

Chili’s Baby Back Ribs are famous for the trademark jingle, but they live up to the hype in flavor: smoky, tangy ribs slathered in signature sauces. They come in full- or half-rack options. Had the ‘new and improved’ full rack of ribs today. Was really good,” one diner wrote on Reddit. “By far the best ribs you can get at a chain restaurant IMO. Obviously they would be beat by a competent local bbq joint but overall, they were very enjoyable. Nice exterior crust, very juicy, perfect texture (not fall off the bone), tasty sauce (though I do prefer dry rub), just some really good ribs. Definitely missed the street corn but the loaded mashed potatoes and broccoli were both good as always. Will definitely order again in the future.”