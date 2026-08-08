5 Chain Restaurants That Do Breakfast for Dinner Best, According to Chefs

These chains serve all-day breakfast with chef-approved favorites after dark.

Who says pancakes, waffles, eggs and other morning favorites should only be enjoyed before noon? While many restaurants stop serving breakfast by late morning, a handful of chains keep their breakfast menus available well into the evening—or even around the clock. That means you can satisfy a craving for French toast at dinnertime or order a plate of hash browns alongside your evening meal. To find the best spots that serve breakfast for dinner, Eat This, Not That! turned to Steve Ingber, Executive Chef & Owner, MileHighCook. Here are his top five recommendations.

Denny’s

When it comes to all-day breakfast, Denny’s has long been the gold standard. Its extensive breakfast menu is available around the clock at many locations, making it one of the most reliable places to order eggs, pancakes, or a Grand Slam long after breakfast hours have passed. Chef Steve says the chain’s kitchen setup is a big reason it consistently delivers. “Denny’s has run full breakfast around the clock longer than most of these chains have existed,” he explains. “They have the flat top space to cook eggs to order during a dinner rush, which is not a given.”

IHOP

IHOP has built its reputation on serving pancakes at any hour, but its all-day breakfast menu extends well beyond flapjacks. Whether you’re craving omelets, French toast, or breakfast combos, the chain has made breakfast-for-dinner a core part of its identity. According to Chef Steve, consistency is what sets IHOP apart. “IHOP put pancakes alongside actual dinner entrees,” he says. “Their batter is built for volume, so a stack at seven at night tastes the same as one at seven in the morning.”

Waffle House

At Waffle House, breakfast never comes off the menu. The iconic diner serves its signature waffles, eggs, and hash browns 24 hours a day, making it a favorite for late-night diners and anyone who believes breakfast tastes just as good after sunset. Chef Steve says that’s part of what makes the chain so successful. “Waffle House never separated breakfast from dinner, so there is nothing to switch over,” he explains. “Hash browns scattered, smothered and covered at midnight is a complete meal.”

Cracker Barrel

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Cracker Barrel’s homestyle breakfast menu is available all day, allowing diners to order pancakes, biscuits, and eggs alongside traditional dinner entrees. Chef Steve believes breakfast can actually be even better later in the day, thanks to the way the kitchen operates. “Their dinner-hour breakfast beats the morning version for one reason,” he says. “The griddle has been running for hours by then, so you get a better crust on the eggs and pancakes.”

Metro Diner

Unlike many breakfast-focused restaurants that close by midafternoon, Metro Diner stays open through dinner service while continuing to offer its signature breakfast dishes. That flexibility makes it an ideal destination for anyone craving comfort food at night. Chef Steve says one menu item, in particular, perfectly captures the appeal of breakfast for dinner.”Metro Diner is genuinely open for dinner, which most breakfast chains are not,” he explains. “Fried chicken and waffles is already a dinner dish wearing breakfast clothes.”