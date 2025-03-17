12 Unbeatable Restaurant Deals You Won't Want to Miss This Month

The only thing better than going out for a meal, is getting a deal on that meal. Almost every chain is offering deals at any given time, from fast food sandwiches for dollars off, to corned beef sandwiches with fancy tater tots at a table service spot. The trick is finding the deals, because they come and go often, and so quickly. We found some of the best deals around for the next month, so head out and get some great grub for a little less. Prices and availability may vary by location, so check your local favorite's website or social media before you go.

And a reminder, if you're visiting any restaurant regularly, make sure you sign up for a rewards membership. If you're already spending money there, why not take advantage of extra savings?

Fast Food Specials

$2 Off Burger King's Big Fish Sandwich

From March 5 through April 20, members of Burger King's Royal Perks program can get a second Big Fish sandwich for $2, with the purchase of another classic Big Fish at full price. It's simple to sign up for the loyalty program, and you'll earn Crowns (points) you can redeem for rewards, and get deals all year round. You can sign up by going to bk.com and clicking "Sign Up" or downloading the chains app.

Dine Big at Popeyes for $25

Looking to feed your friends or family a lot of food for cheap? Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is currently offering a 14 piece tenders family meal that comes with two large sides, and five biscuits for around $25.

Crazy Puffs for Under $4 at Little Caesars

Little Caesars Crazy Puffs, which are like little stuffed muffins, topped with cheese that are about the size of your hand, are available for $3.99. The fillings include bacon and cheese, pepperoni and cheese, or four cheese.

Breakfast for Two at McDonald's for an Extra $1

McDonald's Value Menu is currently offering breakfast for a bargain. Just buy one regular priced sandwich – sausage biscuit, sausage McMuffin, or sausage burrito – and get the second for only $1.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Table Service Restaurant Specials

3 Course Meal at Bonefish Grill for Under $16

For a limited time, you can get a three course meal at the popular seafood grill for under $16. You'll get your choice of a caesar or house salad, one of three entrees – Bang Bang shrimp tacos, house burger and fries, or shrimp cavatappi pasta – and finish with an individual brownie.

$7 Bang Bang Shrimp at Bonefish Grill on Wednesdays

This special, which is a deal on the restaurant's famous spicy sweet shrimp, is back for a limited time. If you dine-in and purchase anything else on the menu, the Bonefish starter is just $7.

Fish, Shrimp and Chips for Under $20 at Bonefish Grill

For a limited time, Bonefish's Angler's Catch special is back. Until April 18, the restaurant is serving tempura-style, hand-battered crispy cod and perfectly seasoned battered shrimp served on a bed of seasoned fries with house-made coleslaw. The plate comes with cocktail and tartar sauce for dipping, and it's less than $20.

$6 Corned Beef Sliders for St. Pat's at Kona Grill

The classic American grill is celebrating St. Patrick's Day with corned beef sliders with chips for just $6 during happy hour, starting on Friday, March 14 and running through Friday, March 21. Green beer, sake and seltzer will also be available for just $3, and happy hour runs Monday through Friday 2pm until 6pm, and 9pm until closing.

Lil' Corned Beef Sliders with Tots for $6 at STK Steakhouse

Running through March 21, STK Steakhouse will have mini corned beef sandwiches on the menu, paired with house tater tots. The special will be $6 during happy hour, and $26 for a larger portion on the dinner menu. Happy hour runs weekdays from 3:30pm until 6pm.

STK Steakhouse Seafood Specials for Lent

Offering creative fish options (you can still get steak) during Lent, the sleek steakhouse has a glass of Duckhorn Sauvignon Blanc with two oysters aguachile for $26, New England Clam Chowder for $17, Spicy Yellowtail Crispy Rice for $27, and grilled octopus with fingerling potatoes for $39, on the menu through April 17.

A Taste of Brazil at Fogo de Chão

Try the flavors of Brazil with the limited time Best of Brazil menu at Fogo de Chão, for just $49 per person. For that price, you can hit the all-you-can-eat Market Table with seasonal soups and salads, get continuous tableside service of the best cuts of Brazil, and signature Brazilian side dishes. The menu focuses on the best cuts of Brazil like the Picanha, the prime part of the top sirloin, and Fraldinha, the bottom sirloin known for its strong marbling characteristics and robust flavor.

Calamari on the House at Carrabba's

Sign up for Carrabba's Dine Rewards on their website, and the restaurant will reward you with a complimentary calamari starter. On top of that you'll earn points you can put towards meals. Future you will thank you for this!