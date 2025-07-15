7 STK Steakhouse Picks Diners Say Are Worth the Splurge

STK Steakhouse is one of the most well-known steakhouse chains in the U.S., famous for delicious food and drinks in a buzzy, upscale environment that feels special without being stuffy. The chain is constantly expanding and recently opened new Los Angeles locations in Topanga and in Westwood (a bright, beautiful new space that’s much nicer than its old home at the W Hotel). Fans of STK rave about menu items that are worth a trip to the restaurant alone, including a pasta dish I can easily say is on my top ten list of “best pasta of all time”. So what’s good at STK right now? Here are seven picks customers can’t get enough of.

Mushroom & Truffle Tagliatelle

The Mushroom & Truffle Tagliatelle at STK is ridiculously, unbelievably good. Rich and flavorful without being overwhelming, this beautiful dish made with pecorino, braised mushrooms, and shaved black truffle is something I would go back to every time. One major plus (or minus depending on how you look at it) is kids love it, too—I had to stop my six-year-old from licking the plate clean.

Shellfish Platters

Seafood lovers should not sleep on the Shellfish Platters at STK, which contain oysters, ceviche, clams, mussels, dungeness crab, maine lobster, Jalapeño Pickled Shrimp; cocktail sauce, mignonette, and lemon dijonnaise. “Enjoyed oysters and cocktail shrimps very much – the quality, taste and presentation is 5 stars +,” one customer said.

The Cloud

This stunning dessert is essentially a special experience at the table: Made with butter cake, berry compote, berry coulis, cotton candy and vanilla ice cream, the sweet treat is one of STK’s most recognizable menu items. Another one kids will go wild for (during lunch, the place gets quite loud and club-like in the evenings).

Wagyu Burger

The Wagyu Burger and fries (one 7 oz beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and special sauce) is one of STK’s must-have items. “All the food was delicious and I’d highly recommend getting the Wagyu burgers for the apps,” one guest said. “I recommend their Wagyu burger sliders, sea bass, and filet mignon steak!” another agreed.

New York Strip

STK’s 14 oz New York Strip is outstanding—one of the best steaks you can get. “Their cuts live up to the name. We indulged in the dry-aged Delmonico and the NY strip. Absolutely PHENOMENAL. They were melt in your mouth good, and the butter topping we chose was incredible,” one guest raved.

Crispy Calamari

STK’s Crispy Calamari is another deservedly-hyped menu item. “We tried their Crispy Calamari – basil, shishito peppers, roasted garlic & lime aioli and sweet chili sauce. Served with both the rings and tentacles, it was perfectly crispy and I loved the dipping sauces. And don’t forget to squeeze some lemon all over the dish!” one guest said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Mac and Cheese

The Mac & Cheese st STK (regular, bacon, or lobster) is a phenomenal meal in itself—and the mashed potatoes are divine. “The mashed potatoes could have been their own Michelin-star restaurant. If I could swim in them, I would,” one guest shared. “The mac and cheese was so creamy, it made me question my life choices. And the wine pairing was a perfect recommendation.”