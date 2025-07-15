Starbucks Just Made Its Secret Menu Official

It’s no secret that secret menus are a thing at fast food restaurants everywhere, from In-N-Out to Chipotle. Starbucks, for example, has had a “secret menu” for years, offering under-the-radar toppings and syrups that only avid fans know about. However, today, the coffee giant unveiled some of its most coveted secret menu items exclusively on the Starbucks app. Along with the new drop, the coffee chain is also launching a secret menu contest. Here is everything you need to know.

For years, the secret menu has offered twists on fan favorites to completely new creations. Now, you can unearth the secret menu in the “offers” tab of the app. It will include new drink customizations (AKA secret menu drinks) and be updated regularly with new and exciting options. Four customized beverages will debut today (7/14) in the Starbucks app to kick off the launch.

The first item is “Cookies on top.” This is for cookies and cream lovers: ” Order a Cold Brew with two pumps of vanilla syrup, Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Foam, and cookie crumble topping,” Starbucks says.

If fruit is more your thing, order a Dragonfruit “glow-up,” which is “a Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade Refresher by adding peach juice blend, then have it blended and topped off with Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Foam.”

You can also order “Lemon, tea & pearls” on the new menu. “Black tea and lemonade make a perfect pair – add an extra pop of flavor with raspberry-flavored popping pearls to take it to the next level,” says Starbucks.

And last, but no less delicious, you can add white mocha “with a new spin on the Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso by adding two pumps of White Chocolate Mocha Sauce and topping it with Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Foam on top.”

As for the contest, from now until July 20 Starbucks customers and partners (employees) can enter their favorite drink into the secret menu contest. "Entries will then be narrowed down to four final customized beverages, with each finalist's creation featured on the secret menu from August 18-25 and receiving a $5,000 prize. From August 18–20, fans can vote for their favorite on @Starbucks Instagram, and the Grand Prize winner will receive an additional $25,000 prize," explains the brand. Full details are available at secretmenucontest.starbucks.com.