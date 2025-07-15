This Fast-Growing Pizza Brand Just Hit Its 15th State

Almost every big chain once started as a thriving standalone business. Some expanded quickly, while others took years to open new locations in different cities, states, and countries. This week, a popular pizza chain revealed it is preparing to expand into new territories. Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a leading family-style pizza chain for over 45 years, known for its massive 20-inch Mountain-sized pizzas made out of fresh dough and topped with crispy, curly pepperonis, has just signed a three-unit deal in a new city and state.

Mountain Mike’s Is Moving Into Tennessee

Mountain Mike’s Pizza, famous for its huge pizzas and family-friendly dining, including a weekday all-you-can-eat pizza and salad bar lunch buffet, bone-in and boneless oven-roasted chicken wings, Mountain Fries, and signature Garlic Not-Knots, signed a three-unit deal to expand into its 15th state, Tennessee. It will open three new units in the Nashville area, all part of the brand’s national expansion plan.

It Is Opening Multiple Restaurants Around Nashville

The company, whose mission is to bring Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!, signed the deal with Nashville Pizza Partners LLC, owned by multi-brand franchisees Jordan and Jenny Nari and Gary and Sandra Mitchell. The first Mountain Mike’s is expected to open in Nolensville in 2026, and more locations are expected to open in the Murfreesboro, Franklin, and Brentwood regions.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Brand Is Excited About the Partnership

“Mountain Mike’s has earned a reputation nationally as a go-to destination for families, sports fans and pizza lovers seeking high-quality meals in a welcoming environment, and we are thrilled to bring our community-first dining experience to Tennessee,” said Jim Metevier, CEO of Mountain Mike’s Pizza.

They Plan on Continuing Expansion

“As we continue expanding and adding fantastic states like Tennessee to our growing national roster, new franchise partners like the Naris and Mitchells are embodying our brand values and successfully delivering our family-friendly dining experience to the many neighborhoods communities hungry for Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!”

They Recently Expanded Into Several Other States

Over the past years, Mountain Mike’s has experienced sales growth and is gaining momentum as a franchise. It has expanded into Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin, with development agreements in motion in 15 states. “Following recent East Coast development deals in Florida and Virginia, our new relationship with Nashville Pizza Partners reflects our accelerating brand momentum and our strength as a national franchise system,” added Metevier. “By combining a proven business model with high-quality menu offerings and a community-first approach, we’re attracting passionate franchisees who are helping us introduce Mountain Mike’s Pizza to new regions, and our debut in Tennessee represents another milestone as we grow throughout the Southeast.”