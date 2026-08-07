5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Fried Chicken and Baked Beans, According to Diners

Discover five restaurant chains serving the best crispy fried chicken and savory baked beans.

Baked beans don’t have to be exclusive to summer cookouts and barbecue restaurants. Sometimes you want some really delicious fried chicken, crispy and rich, paired with some creamy baked beans on the side. Out of all the fried chicken restaurants there are out there, these chains have some of the best fried chicken and baked beans you can buy.

Roy Rogers

Roy Rogers is known for their crispy fried chicken and baked bean combo. “Been eating at Roy Rogers since the 1970s. Still some of the best fried chicken and roast beef you can get out of a fast food chain. And instead of nickel and diming you for ad-ons, you can still get unlimited toppings at the Fixins Bar,” a fan of the chain posted on Reddit.

Popeye’s

Building off what a Reddit commenter said, Popeye’s is a popular choice among fried chicken fans, depending on location and freshness. “Popeye’s when the chicken is freshly made is unbeatable,” another comment said. Pair some of their crispy fried chicken with a side of the creamy red beans and rice.

Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken

Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken has crispy, fried chicken on the menu with baked beans to pair it with. “Gus and Gertrude perfected these recipes, allowing their slight sweetness to offset the spiciness of the fried chicken,” the website says. “Gus’s continues to grow, we will honor these traditions and serve up some of the world’s best fried chicken. And, before you ask, no, you cannot have the recipe. As Gus once quipped, “This is a dead man’s recipe [and] I ain’t telling.” Beyond fair.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Krispy Krunchy Chicken

Krispy Krunchy Chicken‘s fried chicken is “freshly made and hand-breaded,” according to the site. This is one of my personal favorites, often just found randomly in gas stations around the country. “We use our mild Cajun marinade and custom breading every time. It’s made in small batches, right before serving.” Bite into their crispy fried chicken and chase it with a bite of red beans and rice.

Cracker Barrel

Whether it’s fried chicken as is, or the hand-breaded homestyle chicken breast sandwich on a buttermilk roll with mayo and crunchy pickles, Cracker Barrel serves high quality crispy fried fried chicken. Pair your order with a side of creamy Pinto Beans.