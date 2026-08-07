5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Loaded Hash Browns, According to Chefs

Chefs recommend these chains for the best loaded hash browns.

Few breakfast side dishes are as satisfying as loaded hash browns. Crispy potatoes become even more crave-worthy when topped with ingredients like melted cheese, bacon, ham, onions, or sausage gravy, turning a simple side into a hearty meal. Eat This, Not That! asked Eva Filer, home chef, recipe developer, and food blogger at My Rad Kitchen, to highlight the chain restaurants serving the best loaded hash browns. Here are her top five picks.

Waffle House

Waffle House has earned a legendary reputation for its crispy hash browns, giving diners countless ways to customize the iconic side. Its Loaded Hashbrowns remain one of the chain’s most popular orders thanks to their endless topping combinations and classic diner appeal. “Waffle House has built a loyal following with its famous hash browns, and the Loaded Hashbrowns take them to the next level with a generous combination of savory toppings,” Filer says. “Whether ordered ‘All the Way’ or customized with favorites like cheese, ham, chili, onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, mushrooms, or sausage gravy, they’re a satisfying comfort food classic that has become one of the chain’s signature dishes.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Cracker Barrel

Known for its homestyle comfort food, Cracker Barrel has turned its signature hashbrown casserole into a fan-favorite side dish. The loaded version adds even more richness with bacon and extra cheese, making it a standout breakfast option. “Cracker Barrel’s Loaded Hashbrown Casserole builds on one of the restaurant’s most iconic side dishes by topping its creamy hashbrown casserole with crispy bacon crumbles and extra melted cheese,” Filer says. “Rich, comforting, and packed with classic homestyle flavor, it’s a standout choice for anyone craving loaded hash browns.

Perkins

Perkins has long been a go-to destination for hearty, diner-style breakfasts served in generous portions. Granny’s Loaded Hash Browns deliver all the comforting flavors of a classic breakfast in one satisfying dish. “Perkins’ Granny’s Loaded Hash Browns feature a generous double order of crispy hash browns topped with diced ham, American cheese, sautéed green peppers, onions, and rich cheese sauce,” says Filer. “The combination of hearty toppings and classic diner flavors makes this a satisfying breakfast that’s packed with comfort in every bite.”

Huddle House

Huddle House specializes in hearty Southern-inspired breakfasts that don’t skimp on flavor or portion size. Its Southern Fried Chicken Hashbrown Casserole puts a filling twist on loaded hash browns by pairing them with crispy fried chicken and plenty of melted cheese.”Huddle House’s Southern Fried Chicken Hashbrown Casserole combines crispy hash browns with hand-breaded Southern fried chicken, melted cheese, and savory toppings for a hearty twist on a breakfast classic,” Filer explains. “Packed with bold flavor and satisfying textures, it’s a comforting dish that transforms loaded hash browns into a meal of their own.”

Bakers Square

Bakers Square is known for classic diner fare that ranges from breakfast favorites to its signature pies. It’s Loaded Hash Browns Breakfast Platter turns crispy potatoes into the star of a well-rounded breakfast alongside eggs, bacon, and sausage. According to Filer, “Bakers Square’s Loaded Hash Browns Breakfast Platter pairs crispy, cheesy loaded hash browns with two eggs cooked any style, cherrywood-smoked bacon, and sausage links for a hearty diner breakfast.” She says, “The flavorful hash browns take center stage, making this a satisfying choice for anyone craving a classic loaded potato breakfast.”