6 Best “Crispy” Fish Dishes at Restaurant Chains

Enjoy perfectly fried seafood at these popular dining destinations.

Grilled or baked fish is always delicious, but there are times when only crispy fish will do. Whether sauteed in a pan or breaded/battered and deep-fried to crispy, crunchy perfection, fried fish is endless versatile for everything from tacos to sandwiches, salads to wraps. If you’re in the mood for good seafood, several restaurants have the fish fry down to an art. Here are six chains where the crispy fish dishes are always worth ordering.

Bonefish Grill Parmesan-Crusted Rainbow Trout

The Parmesan-Crusted Rainbow Trout at Bonefish Grill is the perfect balance between savory, cheesy, and crispy, a light yet satisfying dish served with lemon butter, artichoke hearts, and basil. “It came with two sides and so I decided to try it,” one diner shared. “The trout was huge and so delicious! I was very impressed with the taste and quality!”

Red Robin Crispy Fish & Shrimp Duo

Red Robin‘s Crispy Fish & Shrimp Duo is perfect for those who want a little variety: Golden-fried white fish filets and crispy shrimp with tartar sauce, cocktail sauce, coleslaw, served with your choice of side. The restaurant also has an excellent Fish & Chips plate.

McCormick & Schmick’s Parmesan Flounder

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McCormick & Schmick’s Parmesan Flounder is made with crispy parmesan-breaded fish, capers, and lemon butter. The Buttermilk Fried Shrimp and Crispy Buttermilk Fried Chicken are perfect for those who love their seafood with a crispy crunch, as is the Crispy Fried Calamari. Those who want a more classic option should definitely try the Fish & Chips plate.

Ivar’s Acres of Clams Cod Tacos

The Cod Tacos at Ivar’s Acres of Clams are outstanding: Baja-style cod fillets lightly battered and fried in corn tortillas with Napa cabbage, Mexican crema, pico de gallo, cilantro, tortilla chips and salsa. “Our group had fish and chips, fish tacos, prawns and drinks. Everything was excellent,” one diner said.

King’s Fish House Beer Battered Fish And Chips

The Beer Battered Fish And Chips at King’s Fish House is a delicious meal, featuring battered and fried wild Icelandic cod served with fries and tartar sauce. The Crunchy Roll (tempura shrimp with cucumber and eel sauce) is also a must-have.

Northern Cafe

Northern Cafe is a West Coast based dumpling house with fantastic seafood options, like the Spicy & Crispy Fish Fillet: This fiery treat is made with a deep fried fish fillet, dry chili, onion, and cilantro for a massively flavorful meal. The Boiled Fish Fillet In Chili Sauce is another must-have crispy fish dish served with bean sprouts and baby bok choy, and of course the huge variety of dumplings are outstanding.