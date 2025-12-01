5 Restaurants With the Best Potato Salad, According to Chefs

Potato salad may seem simple, but to chefs, it’s a dish that shows off skill, balance, and attention to detail. From perfectly cooked potatoes to well-judged seasoning and creamy textures, the best versions are harder to pull off than most diners realize, so Eat This, Not That! turned to Corrie Duffy, chef and food blogger at Corrie Cooks, to see which chains are getting it right. Here are the five spots Chef Corrie says serve the standout potato salads worth seeking out.

Mama’s Kitchen

Mama’s Kitchen has been serving authentic Tripolitanian cuisine to New York since 2016 and Chef Corrie says the potato salad is worth the trip. “It’s a simple recipe–potatoes, egg, mayonnaise and carrots–and that’s all you need,” he says. “People in the area love it, and it sells out quickly on weekends,” he adds.

Eunice

Eunice brings a Louisiana flavor to Texas with its Cajun-Creole style menu. While it’s not offered as a side it’s used as a topping for certain dishes, which elevates the plate to a different level. According to Chef Corrie, it’s a “creamy, well-balanced Louisiana-inspired potato salad with a crispy cracklin’ topping for extra texture.” He explains, “It has classic Cajun flavors like mayo, Creole mustard, hard-boiled eggs, and fresh vegetables. This makes it a unique dish that goes well with gumbo or can be eaten on its own.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Burnt Bean Co.

Burnt Bean Co. in Texas is earning rave reviews from customers and culinary pros. The BBQ spot was a 2023 James Beard Award nominee and it’s one of Chef Corrie’s top places to go for potato salad. “This place has a classic Southern-style potato salad that is creamy, rich, and full of tradition,” he says.

Sukeban

You typically don’t think of ordering potato salad at a sushi restaurant, but Sukeban in New Orleans is the exception.”Sukeban’s potato salad is a chef’s favorite because of its fancy Japanese twist,” says Chef Corrie. “People love it for its impeccable texture and the fact that it uses Japanese mayonnaise, which is richer and tangier than American mayonnaise.” He adds, “It has a unique, refined, and tasty twist on the classic, with plenty of fresh vegetables mixed in.”

The Joint BBQ

Another spot to check out in New Orleans for the best potato salad is The Joint. “This smokehouse is known for its barbecue, but it also offers potato salad that pairs well with smoked meats,” says Chef Corrie. “It perfectly balances creaminess with a bright acidity, cutting through the richness and fat of the barbecue and cleansing the palate, making the whole meal better. It’s a masterclass in what a side dish should be.”