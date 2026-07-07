5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Potato Skins, According to Diners

Discover the top restaurant chains that serve the ultimate crispy, cheesy potato skins.

Few appetizers deliver like a plate of potato skins. Crispy around the edges, a fluffy potato filling underneath, and piled high with cheese, bacon, and other savory toppings, built for sharing. Although potato skins aren’t as common on restaurant menus as they were in the past, several chains still serve versions that keep diners coming back. Here are five restaurant chains where fans say the potato skins are worth ordering.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse might be famous for its steaks and rolls with that sweet, warm butter, but plenty of customers opt to split the potato skins with the table, too. The appetizer comes with 8 potato skins layered with cheddar cheese, bacon bits, sour cream, and more. Fans particularly appreciate how the restaurant gets the proportions right, so no single topping overwhelms the rest.

TGI Fridays

Potato skins have long been associated with TGI Fridays, and the chain’s loaded version remains a favorite for many longtime customers. The skins arrive topped with bacon, melted cheese, and green onions, and a ranch-flavored sour cream for dipping.

Black Angus Steakhouse

Black Angus Steakhouse gives its Loaded Potato Skins the high end steakhouse treatment, topping them with two kinds of cheese, bacon, sour cream, and green onions. The combination makes them a rich starter before a steak dinner, but diners say the appetizer is a reason to visit on its own.

Logan’s Roadhouse

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Logan’s Roadhouse makes its Loaded Potato Skins from scratch, filling the skins with plenty of toppings and sour cream on the side for a cool contrast to the hot, cheesy appetizer. It’s straightforward and customers love them.

Claim Jumper

Claim Jumper has built its reputation around generous portions of comfort food, and its Loaded Potato Skins fit right in. Fans of the chain like to point out its oversized appetizers as part of the appeal, as a substantial start to the meal.